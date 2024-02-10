The Hornets sold some key pieces at the trade deadline, and Miles Bridges was happy to see P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward land with contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets were busy at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, as they sold off a pair of key pieces in P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward in an attempt to clear up their salary cap and recoup some future assets. After their latest tough loss of the season on Friday night at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, Miles Bridges offered his thoughts on Charlotte's trade deadline activity.

With the Hornets struggling due to poor play and injuries, Bridges has taken on a bigger role as of late, and he's thrived as a result. However, he watched a pair of his top teammates in Washington and Hayward get dealt, but rather than being upset at their departures, Bridges admitted he was happy to see them land in positive situations with the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

“I’m just happy for those guys going to great situations. Gordon going to OKC, the No. 1 team in the West and P.J. going to Dallas, his hometown. They’re a playoff team, so I’m happy for those guys and I wish nothing but the best for them. And I’m happy with the people we got back.” – Miles Bridges, The Charlotte Observer

Miles Bridges looking forward to working with Hornets new acquisitions

Bridges saw himself involved in a handful of rumors prior to the deadline, only to say that he wouldn't approve any trade off of Charlotte hours before the deadline. It's clear the talented scorer wants to help the Hornets figure things out moving forward, and it sounds like he's excited to work with the players that will now be coming to Charlotte on the other end of those trades.

“We got great pieces. Grant Williams is a winning player, Tre Mann is a good point guard. Mikic, he played against us. I liked his game. I like Bertāns, he’s a knockdown shooter. Seth Curry is a knockdown shooter. So, we’ve got a lot of great pieces back and winning players. So, hopefully I can learn from them a little bit and keep the season going.” – Miles Bridges, The Charlotte Observer

The Hornets are working on amassing a bunch of young talent to help them become a contender, and it's good to see that Bridges is committed to being a part of that process. It seems as if he's looking forward to working with his new squad, but Charlotte will surely be pleased to see that Bridges wants to stick around and help them build a winner for the future.