Charlotte Hornets star Terry Rozier just made a huge splash this summer by signing a huge $97 million contract extension that has an intriguing fine print. The 27-year-old is slated to receive upwards of $20 million per year guaranteed but in his final year, there’s a slight stipulation that could potentially deprive Rozier of his last $1.5 million in the contract.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, only $24.9 million out of Rozier’s $26.3 million salary for the 2025-26 NBA season is locked. The remaining $1.5 million only becomes fully guaranteed if the Hornets make the second round of the playoffs in any of the three seasons from 2022-2025. And, in additi9on, Rozier has to play a minimum of 70 games in that season.

For what it’s worth, the Hornets have not made the playoffs since Rozier arrived in 2019. The franchise last made the postseason back in 2016 when they were still led by the likes of Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum.

But, there are certainly signs that the tide is turning in Buzz City with Rozier leading the way and other stars like Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and reigning ROTY LaMelo Ball bringing some much-needed swagger to the team.

Last season, they barely made it to the top-eight and finished at the 10th spot of the East which earned them a slot at the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season. Unfortunately, things didn’t go their way as the young Hornets fell short to the Indiana Pacers with a blowout loss to end their 20-21 NBA season.

Things are looking up for the Hornets and if they stay on this trajectory, Terry Rozier will get his hard-earned money.