The betting odds for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft have changed, yet again. Shortly before the NBA Draft is set to start, Brandon Miller is the favorite over Scoot Henderson to be taken second after presumptive No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

The odds for the No. 2 pick have shifted constantly in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft. With the Charlotte Hornets set to go on the clock in two hours, Brandon Miller is a -190 odds-on favorite to be the second overall pick. Henderson has +110 odds to go second. Ahmed Thompson is a distant third with +12000 odds.

On Tuesday, it was Henderson who was favored to go the Hornets—or whatever team might trade for the No. 2 pick—with -195 odds. On Wednesday, Miller became a massive -650 favorite. The odds flipped yet again with a little more than seven hours until draft time. On early Thursday afternoon, Henderson was a -380 favorite at FanDuel amid rumors that the Hornets might pass on Miller.

Now, it's looking like the Hornets might end up taking the Alabama star after all.

There's been plenty of debate regarding what Charlotte should do with its first-rounder. As a 6'9 forward, Miller is seven inches taller than Henderson. Wings are more coveted than small guards in today's NBA. Miller also appears to be a better fit alongside LaMelo Ball on the Hornets' roster.

Some strongly believe that Henderson will turn into an All-NBA caliber player. It's why the Portland Trail Blazers have been hesitant to trade the No. 3 overall pick for anything less than a superstar.