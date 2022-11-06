RUMOR: Hornets looking to sign Miles Bridges after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence?

Miles Bridges saw his very promising NBA career come to a screeching halt after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. His felony case came to an end earlier this week with the Charlotte Hornets stud pleading no contest to the domestic violence charges.

At this point, Bridges still remains without a team. He was supposed to be one of the most highly-touted free agents this past summer, but the uncertainty surrounding his case led to the Hornets opting not to renew his contract. Unsurprisingly, no other team in the NBA has been willing to touch Bridges with a 10-foot pole.

Interestingly enough, Bridges avoided jail time for his crime. Instead, he has been slapped with a three-year probation sentence. This means that he won’t be going to prison, making him a free man. According to a report by Eric Pincus of B/R, this may lead the Hornets to reconsider their position on the embattled forward:

One executive familiar with the Hornets’ thinking believes the 24-year-old forward is still viewed as a core piece. Because Bridges is also subject to NBA punishment, Charlotte may want to sign him earlier than later, so he can begin a presumptive suspension and get back on the court sooner.

There’s no denying that Bridges was one of the most talented players on the Hornets’ roster last season. At 24, this young man also still has a lot of basketball left in him.

Is Charlotte actually considering setting Bridges’ domestic violence charges aside in favor of basketball? It would send an undeniably questionable message, and the Hornets are surely going to receive a ton of backlash if they do it. At this point, however, it still seems like a real possibility.