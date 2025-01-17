ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bulls Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Chicago Bulls: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Chicago Sports Network

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls do not play good defense. They allow 120.5 points per game, which is the second-highest in the NBA. They also allow teams to shoot 47.2 percent from the field against them. Along with that, the Bulls allow teams to make the most field goals per game in the NBA. Chicago really struggles to defend opposing teams, and it would not be surprising to see that be the case Friday night. If the Hornets can hit their shots, they are going to be able to cover the spread in this game.

In their past five games, the Bulls have won just one time. They are scoring under their season average, and that is held up by their 138-point game against the Washington Wizards. In their last four losses, the Bulls have scored just 109.8 points per game. When Chicago scores under 110 points this season, they have a record of 2-9. With the way Chicago is playing lately, it would not be out of the ordinary for them to score under that point total. The Bulls are not playing well, and if Charlotte can have a decent defensive game, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago does not defend well, but they know how to score. The Bulls put up 117.5 points per game, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NBA. They do not have a great field goal percentage, but they do put up a lot of shots, which is why they do such a good job scoring. Along with that, the Bulls make the second-most threes per game while owning the seventh-highest three-point percentage. If Chicago can continue to hit their shots, they will be able to cover the spread at home.

The Bulls have played the Hornets twice this season, and they have won both of those games. In those games, the Bulls have actually been able to play some good defense. They have allowed just 95, and 108 points in those games. Additionally, the Hornets are shooting under 40 percent against the Bulls in those two games. Even worse than that, the Hornets are just 18-89 from three-point range against Chicago. The Bulls have not played good defense all season, but they have been able to dominate the Hornets. If the Bulls can keep up their solid defensive play against the Hornets, they will win this game.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are the better team, and they have the head-to-head record to show it. Charlotte's season long lack of scoring was not even mentioned, either. With that said, the Bulls should not have any problem shutting down the Hornets Friday night. I will take the Bulls to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -4 (-110)