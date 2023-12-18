Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets has been denied entry into Canada ahead of tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets posted yesterday that he was not being let into Canada ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, and now it is confirmed that he is out for the matchup. The Hornets were trying to get the decision reversed from Canada to let him into the country so he could play the game, but it is unlikely to be reversed, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, leading to the team listing him as out for the matchup.

The exact reason that Miles Bridges was reportedly entry into Canada is unknown, but some believe that it could relate to the legal issues he has faced in the United States. He plead no contest to felony domestic violence last year, and turned himself into police in October on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.

The Hornets are 7-17 on the season, and they will have to go without Bridges for tonight’s game against the Raptors.

Bridges has received a lot of criticism due to the legal issues that he has faced over the last year or so.

Per Canadian law, anyone with a criminal record could be excluded or denied entry into the country. Waivers can be filed, but it usually takes weeks for that process to take place, which might be what is holding Bridges out for tonight’s game.

Regardless of the reason behind Bridges’ denial of entry into Canada, he will not be on the court tonight as the Hornets try to turn their season around.