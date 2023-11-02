The anticipated House of the Dragon has a release date of early summer of 2024 according to HBO executive Casey Bloys.

Fans of House of the Dragon have something to look forward to, as the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel will air in the early summer of 2024.

This announcement was made by HBO chief Casey Bloys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

House of the Dragon Season 2 details

He disclosed the release during a press event Thursday, where he addressed the Rolling Stone report that he hired fake Twitter accounts to butt heads with TV critics.

Bloys also mentioned the season has wrapped filming. It's currently in post-production.

On top of that, the executive stated its next Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has a goal of shooting this spring. Casting has not been announced yet due to the SAG-AFTRA strike; however, it appears the company has some names in mind.

In terms of being greenlit, Bloys said none of them are close to it, but ideas are in the works.

The plot of House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the story of House Targaryen.

As for Hedge Knight, it's based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the story of “Dunk” and “Egg” as they explore Westeros, having adventures around 100 years before the events of the novels take place.

Season two has a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Plus, the returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

It's great to have a solid release date for House of the Dragon so fans can eagerly anticipate the summer of 2024.