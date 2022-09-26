After five episodes of setting up this particular period in Westerosi history, House of the Dragon goes on a massive time jump. While things may still look familiar from season 1’s first half, the seeds planted in previous installments have certainly taken root here. We take a look at this House of the Dragon episode 6 ending explained to find out what truly happened this week.

House of the Dragon episode 6 ending explained

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon starts with a 10-year time jump from the previous installment. We see an older Rhaenyra Targaryen giving birth to a son with brown hair, her third child. Queen Alicent then summons the newly-born child to her, an act that causes the princess to be annoyed. She brings the baby herself with Laenor accompanying his weakened wife.

They make their way to the queen’s chambers as an older and balding King Viserys Targaryen greets her daughter as well. Alicent notices that Joffrey, Rhaenyra’s new son, has brown hair. She tells Laenor that he should keep trying to have a son who looks like him.

Rhaenyra returns to her chambers with Jacerys, Lucerys, and Ser Harwin Strong waiting there. Laenor leaves with the boys, leaving the knight and the princess alone with their supposed son. Over in the Dragonpit, Jacerys comes close to a dragon and attempts to bond with it. Aegon and Aemond, Alicent’s sons with Viserys look on as he does.

Aegon presents Aemond with a pig since he hasn’t bonded with a dragon, much to Jacerys’ delight. He walks alone deeper into the Dragonpit and comes near a huge dragon. He runs off after it blows a massive burst of flame near him. Alicent then admonishes him for doing so in the presence of his sister, Helaena.

Alicent tells the king what happened and he promptly dismisses his wife’s concerns about Rhaenyra’s children. She also raises up an allegation that the princess’ children aren’t Laenor’s, but of another man. Again, Viserys dismisses it and tells his wife not to speak of it again. Shortly after, the queen confides in Ser Criston Cole about her thoughts on Rhaenyra as they walk away from the king’s chambers.

The queen catches Aegon pleasuring himself in his room. She confronts him about what happened in the dragonpit with Aemond. In anger, Alicent also reiterates that his existence is a threat to Rhaenyra, a thought that he should never forget while he lives.

Out in Pentos, Daemon and Laena Velaryon are seen riding their respective dragons. After which, they have dinner with Prince Regio, one of its officials, who aim to wed one of his children to the Targaryens’ daughters. Daemon tells him that he will entertain the idea. Shortly after. Laena confronts him for even considering the thought of staying in Pentos.

Back in King’s Landing, Ser Criston oversees Aegon, Aemond, Jacerys, and Lucerys’ training while Ser Harwin is watching. Criston then tells Aemond and Aegon to battle him as a test of their skills. After that, he orders Aegon to spar with Jacerys. The fight intensifies as Harwin steps in to stop the pair. Criston tells him that such commitment can only be seen from someone with sons. This causes Harwin to bloody Criston’s faces with a flurry of punches.

Rhaenyra then witnesses Lyonel Strong admonishing his son for doing so and her supposed intimacy with the princess. Back in her chambers, Laenor returns drunk with Ser Qarl, a male friend of his. He tells her that war is starting again in the Stepstones and the adventures he longs to have out in the open seas. Rhaenyra becomes angry at him for choosing to leave as rumors spread about her sons’ parentage. She commands him not to leave, much to the disappointment of Laenor.

Back in Laena’s chambers, she speaks to Rhaena and tells her the time will come when the dragon egg she’s holding will hatch. After speaking to her daughter, Laena finds Daemon and mentions that Rhaenyra has delivered another son. She implores the prince to return to King’s Landing.

In a Small Council meeting, the absence of Daemon has led to the Triarchy gaining influence in the Stepstones again. Rhaenyra argues that action must be taken while Alicent says that they shouldn’t. The princess then apologizes for the offenses done by his family toward Alicent and her children. She proposes that Jacerys wed Helaena to unite the two families and let them rule together. The queen says she will think about it as Viserys convinces her to take the offer.

In his chambers. Lyonel meets the king and tells him that he will resign as Hand of the King. Viserys is troubled as the head of House Strong refuses to name a clear reason for doing so. The king then doesn’t accept Lyonel’s resignation, much to the disappointment of Alicent. Shen then meets with Lord Larys Strong and tells him that his father and brother are to be escorted back to Harrenhal. In this way, Lyonel can stay as the Hand while being away from the king at this crucial moment. After that meeting, Larys proceeds to the prison and cuts the tongue of several convicts.

Over in Pentos, Laena’s child dies before she can be delivered. She walks over to Vhagar and orders the dragon to burn her alive. The dragon refuses at first but proceeds to kill her rider before Daemon could intervene. In King’s Landing, meanwhile, Harwin bids Rhaenyra and her children goodbye. Jacerys then asks her mother if Harwin is his father and he’s a bastard. The princess refutes his son and tells him he is a Targaryen. She then finds Laenor and tells her husband that they will go to Dragonstone and leave King’s Landing immediately.

In Harrenhal, Lyonel and Harwin are burned alive by the prisoners Larys hired. In his chambers, Viserys is saddened by the departure of Rhaenyra and her family. As this is happening, Larys is reporting to Alicent that both his father and brother are now dead.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 6 recap

After a 10-year time jump, fans now see older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent as their rivalry has worsened. We also see their children have now grown and the seeds for their conflict are growing strong. As the conflict between the two families grows, certain wheels are now moving that will slowly lead House Targaryen to ruin.

First off in this House of the Dragon episode 6 recap, Lyonel and Harwin Strong are taken off the board to pave the way for Otto Hightower to return. Laena dies, which will lead Daemon and her children to return to Westeros. The children, Aegon, Aemond, and Jacerys particularly, are becoming wary of each other, an element that will play an important part in the Dance of the Dragons. It’s expected that all of these conflicts will play out in the remaining four episodes of House of the Dragon.