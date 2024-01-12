House of the Dragon Season 2 coming in August 2024, according to Matt Smith.

During a recent interview, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith gave a huge Season 2 release date update.

A summer House of the Dragon Season 2 release?

During an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Smith seemingly revealed that House of the Dragon Season 2 is coming in August 2024.

“August, I think,” Smith revealed. “I thought summer.”

House of the Dragon is the inaugural Game of Thrones spin-off series. It premiered in August 2022 on HBO and was a monster hit. A second season was inevitable, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023 surely played a hand in the long wait.

The series is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. It takes place two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the formation of House Targarye.

Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Smith star in the series' first season.

Matt Smith is best known as the eleventh Doctor Who. He played the role from 2010-14. Smith has had other high-profile television roles including Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Netflix's The Crown, and, of course, House of the Dragon. He has also acted in theater productions, starring in UK productions ofThe History Boys, Swimming with Sharks, and American Psycho (and more).

He has also made his way into the film medium as well. Smith has had roles in Terminator Genisys, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, His House, and Last Night in Soho. In 2022, Smith starred alongside Jared Leto in Morbius. He plays Leto's brother in the film, Milo Morbius, who suffers from a rare blood disease.