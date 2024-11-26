ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Houston Alabama.

The Houston Cougars already tested themselves against the Auburn Tigers. Now they meet the other big SEC team from the state of Alabama, Nate Oats' Crimson Tide. Houston led Auburn midway through that game a few weeks ago but got torched on defense in the final 10 minutes. It was a disappointing loss for the Cougars, but it also has to be said that after Auburn defeated Iowa State on Monday night in the Maui Invitational, Auburn just might be the No. 1 team in the country. That loss will look better, not worse, with the passage of time, for Houston.

Alabama, like Houston, has lost a game this season. The Tide lost on the road to Purdue, but they quickly bounced back and won decisively at home against another Big Ten team, the Illinois Fighting Illini. Both Houston and Alabama are always willing to test themselves in nonconference play. They will play anyone, anywhere, anytime. Houston was a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and might have gone to the Final Four had star Jamal Shead not gotten hurt in the Sweet 16 versus Duke. Alabama reached the first Final Four in school history under Oats, a coach who has been every bit as good as advertised in Tuscaloosa and figures to maintain an elite program as long as he chooses to stay put and not chase a bigger job.

Bettors need to know that this is not an on-campus game. It is a neutral-site game in Las Vegas as part of Feast Week.

Here are the Houston-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Alabama Odds

Houston: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -192

Alabama: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston vs Alabama

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars will be highly motivated to win this game, having lost to Auburn earlier in the season. You know that Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who takes great pride in coaching defense, toughness, effort, and rebounding at a high level, will want his Cougars to really dig in at the defensive end of the floor and put the clamps on Alabama. What is notable about the Crimson Tide early in the season is that star guard Mark Sears really hasn't gotten off the ground. In the win over Illinois, Sears was a non-factor. He wanted the younger players on the roster to keep playing in the second half because — accurately enough — they were playing well, and were playing better than Sears did. It's true that Sears could go off at any time, but right now, he is not in rhythm. Houston is not the kind of team a struggling offensive player generally gets healthy against. The Cougars, if they contain Sears, probably will contain Bama's offense as a whole and will win the game comfortably.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Crimson Tide know that Mark Sears is just way too good a player to remain struggling. He is going to bust out, and if that happens, Houston's defense just won't have the necessary answers for Alabama. The Tide are getting almost five whole points on the spread, which almost feels like stealing. Alabama is not five points worse than Houston on a neutral floor — maybe in Houston, but not on a neutral court. Bama will at least keep this game close, if nothing else.

Final Houston-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Houston, but the spread seems too large. We think you should either pass or wait for a live play.

