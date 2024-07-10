Channing Tatum keeps giving hope that 23 Jump Street can still happen.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tatum called the original script in place “perfect.”

“We have a perfect script that we couldn't get made for a bunch of reasons,” Tatum said. “Maybe now we can try to revisit it.

“I pray to God — your mouth to God's ears — I don't know. There's a lot of obstacles on that one, as you can imagine,” he continued.

At least Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman seems open to the idea. Tatum revealed Rothman himself asked about how they can get it done.”I was talking to Tom Rothman tonight about it, and he was like, ‘How can we get it done?' And I'm like, ‘It's really tough,'” Tatum revealed.

But, the 23 Jump Street script they had was great, and it will be hard to surpass it. That may be the biggest obstacle in the way of getting the third movie made. Tatum holds the first two movies in high regard and does not want to diminish their legacies.

“The script was perfect,” Tatum once again reinforced. “It was a perfect idea and it was perfectly executed. So, anything that we've written other than that just hasn't hit the bar. And we're not gonna just go make it just to make it — those first two movies were special for me and Jonah [Hill]. We didn't want to just be like, ‘Oh, let's go send a third one, who cares what it is.'

“We're trying,” he concluded with a shrug.

Will 23 Jump Street happen?

With every day that passes, it seems unlikelier that 23 Jump Street will happen. It has been over a decade since the second movie came out in 2014, after all.

At the end of 22 Jump Street, 21 fictional sequels are shown that show Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum) going undercover at various schools. It was a hilarious bit, but none of those came to fruition.

Then there was the heavily rumored Jump Street and Men in Black crossover. However, that never materialized, either. Instead, the Men in Black series underwent an overhaul in 2019, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking over the lead roles.

Not much else is known about the proposed 23 Jump Street script — Channing Tatum has been secretive when it comes to what the movie is about. However, writer Rodney Rothman recently revealed the title of the script, which confirmed the crossover idea.

The Jump Street series helped launch the careers of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. The first movie came out in 2012 and made over $200 million on a $42 million budget. A sequel came out two years later and made over $330 million on a $50 million budget.

A loose reboot of the 1987-91 television series of the same name, the Jump Street movies depict police officers Schmidt and Jenko who go undercover. In the first movie, they go undercover in high school. In the sequel, they head to college.

After the first movie, Tatum would go on to star in the Magic Mike and G.I. Joe franchises. He is currently promoting his latest film, Fly Me to the Moon, which also stars Scarlett Johansson.