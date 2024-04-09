Brad Pitt is focused on “moving on” with girlfriend Ines de Ramon amid his legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie. Pitt is also focused on his career as he and Jolie fight over the ownership of their French winery Château Miraval.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship
Pitt and Jolie's divorce is not finalized but the two have been declared legally single. Pitt and De Ramon began dating in November 2022 and as of February 2024, they began living together.
“It's pretty recent,” says a de De Ramon source per People. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”
The source added that the jewelry executive still has her own place but the two mainly live with one another.
De Ramon brings great joy into Pitt's life and she continuously supports him a source tells the publication.
“Although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely,” another source told the outlet. “Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him.”
Another close friend of the actor says that they “just [want] him to be happy,” the source says. “He's certainly not perfect. He'll be the first to tell you. [But] he will continue to push back legally.”
In general, Pitt “finally feels happy again” with her “by his side.”
Brad Pitt's Career
Pitt is working on a Formula 1 (F1) racing movie. According to the Academy Award winner he plays “a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him. They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting,” Variety reports.
Brad Pitt's Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie
While Pitt and Jolie are amid a legal battle over the ownership of their French winery Château Miraval, abuse claims have also surfaced about the actor.
“While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” Jolie's lawyers said in a statement earlier this month.
Pitt's attorneys responded back to Jolie's legal team stating that they are to disclose any other nondisclosure agreements she entered into with third parties. They are requesting that all NDAs be brought to their attention including those that were signed by the actresses' staff at the time.
“If Jolie conditioned her continued employment of an individual on that individual’s agreement to an NDA covering what they witnessed in her home — including her treatment of her children and Pitt — that would be highly probative of whether she truly believed the provision requested by Pitt was an ‘unconscionable gag order,'” Pitt's attorneys stated in legal documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “The same is true with respect to any NDA between Jolie and any third party with whom she is in a relationship or who has assisted with the care of the couple's children.”
The documents continued, “To the extent that Jolie requested this third party's silence about her family or homelife, particularly in a circumstance where there was no business justification, it would speak volumes about whether Jolie actually viewed Pitt's requested NDA, which was linked to the Miraval business, as the deal-ender she subsequently alleged it to be… Jolie adamantly refuses to produce the many other NDAs that she signed or requested from others during the relevant time period, along with related documents, presumably because she knows they will severely undermine her defenses.”
This follows the 2016 plane incident where Jolie and their children were allegedly abused by Pitt on their private plane.
Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.