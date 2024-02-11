Bronny James had some struggles as his team lost another game on Saturday to Stanford.

The train seems to be coming off the track for USC basketball this season. The Trojans got thrashed 99-68 to Stanford on Saturday night, in another disappointing loss. The Trojans are now 9-15 on the season, and in the cellar of the Pac-12 Conference. USC basketball freshman phenom Bronny James saw some action in the game against Stanford, but didn't particularly impress.

BRONNY STRUGGLED

James finished the game with a lackluster stat line. The freshman went 2-for-7 from the field, scoring 6 total points in the blowout loss. James did play a good amount, notching 24 minutes of playing time. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in the game. James did make one jaw dropping play, getting a steal and taking it back for a two-handed dunk, per ESPN.

Bronny is playing through a shooting slump right now, as the Trojans are struggling in several facets of the game. USC basketball has dropped eight of their last nine games, with their only win in the last month a blowout victory over lowly Oregon State. James has reached double figures in scoring only once in the last month. That was 11 points James scored against Arizona on January 17. James had to take 11 shots in the game to reach that point total.

On the season, Bronny is now averaging just under 6 points a game, to go with 3 rebounds a contest. He's shooting under 36 percent from the field. It shouldn't be unexpected, as James is still recovering from a serious medical injury he sustained in the offseason, plus the fact that he's just a freshman. James is however being outshined by fellow freshman Isaiah Collier, who poured in 18 points for the Trojans in the blowout loss to Stanford on Saturday.

USC basketball needs to basically win out at this point to get back in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid. Most likely, the Trojans won't get in the tournament unless they win the Pac-12 conference tournament. It will take a lot of hard work to get that done, as the Trojans currently sit in last place in the league with a 3-10 conference record. Oregon State is tied for last with the same mark.

USC is playing its final season in the Pac 12. The school is moving to the Big Ten this summer, along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington. If things don't dramatically change, the last season for the Trojans in the Pac 12 will be one to forget.

USC basketball next plays on Thursday, in a home game against Utah.