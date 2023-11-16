Derrick Rose is still under contract with Adidas and managed to help his brother and best friend make a boatload of money because of it.

When Derrick Rose entered the NBA in 2008, he was a player the league had never seen before. He was a dynamic player who made the Chicago Bulls relevant again after the Michael Jordan days. And to this day, is the youngest player to win league MVP at 22 years old.

Then came the long string of injuries that ultimately ruined Rose's prime. However, despite Rose's decline, why is he still Adidas' second highest-paid basketball endorser next to James Harden?

Adidas is still tied down to their 14-year agreement with Rose.

When you become the youngest player to win MVP, endorsements are bound to follow. In 2011, Adidas inked Rose to a 14-year extension with Adidas worth $185 million. Unfortunately, two months later he tore the ACL in his left knee and was never the same player since.

Some even think his Adidas contract is the only reason Rose hasn't considered retiring yet. As per Nick De Paula, a clause in his contract stated that if Rose filed for retirement, the rest of his deal would be nulled. However, that conspiracy has been debunked by Rose on multiple occasions.

How Derrick Rose secured the bag for his brother and best friend.

Like most professional athletes, when they're given that much money, some of it is bound to go to friends and family. Instead of buying a car or expensive jewelry, Rose came up with a unique way to ensure his brother (Reggie) and best friend (Randall Hampton) could benefit from his newfound fame.

In one of the terms of Rose's contract with Adidas, he named Reggie as a “consultant” of Adidas and Randall was employed as his assistant. As per Sports Illustrated, this meant Reggie would get paid around $250,000 (from year 2 to 6) and be paid $300,000 a year till 2025. Meanwhile, Randall received a lesser pay compared to Rose's brother, settling for $50,000 (from year 2 to 6) and being paid $75,000 annually till 2025.

However, the astonishing perks of his contract don't end there. In the 40-page contract Sports Illustrated acquired from Rose's contract with Adidas, the deal included the following: