Just one week ago, following a loss to the Oklahoma football team, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn proclaimed that the Sooners were “one of the best, if not the best,” team in college football. Fast forward just one week later, and the previously undefeated Oklahoma Sooners went down in one of the biggest upsets of the year. An upset that ended with a goal post in taking a swim in a lake on a chilly day in Lawrence, Kansas.

One of the goal posts from Kansas' upset win over Oklahoma has landed in Potter Lake 🤣 📸: @max_olson pic.twitter.com/6wwnFOm3i5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 28, 2023

The Kansas Jayhawks secured a monumental, pr0gram-defining victory over the Oklahoma football team, and climbed back into the AP Top 25 Poll as a result. Meanwhile, the Sooners, who were ranked 5th in the Poll heading into the game and for all intents and purposes, controlled their own College Football Playoff destiny, have predictably dropped, but not so far that an appearance in the College Football Playoff is totally out of the question.

The Sooners fell to 10th in the AP Poll, sitting behind a quintet of undefeated teams at the top (Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington) and four other one-loss teams (Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Penn State). If Oklahoma were to win out, including in the Big 12 Championship Game, and also get some help along the way, the Sooners could still wind up sneaking into College Football Playoff. Worst case scenario at that point is a trip to a New Year's Six Bowl game, which would still be a positive outcome in Brent Venables second season in Norman.

Next week, it's Bedlam. Oklahoma will head down to Stillwater to play a 6-2 Oklahoma State team that has won four games in a row… including a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago.