Hogwarts Legacy is one of the hottest games coming out this Winter, and the game has just been magical for fans who had the opportunity to play the game during the early release period. But those who are still on the fence about buying the game might ask how well the game plays on the Steam Deck. In this article, we judge just how good Hogwarts Legacy is on the Steam Deck, based on the game’s PC requirements and minimum required specs, and based on how well the game is running on the Steam Deck, according to testers.

Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements: Minimum and Recommended Specs

Let’s start off with the officially listed Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements, minimum, and recommended specs. According to the Steam Page for Hogwarts Legacy, the minimum specs is as follows:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings

Going back on the officially listed specs of the Steam Deck:

OS:

Processor: AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

Storage: 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*)

How Good is Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck?

With all the information above, it’s easy to see that the Steam Deck should have no problems running the game on minimum settings. The game itself is Steam Deck Verified, so internal testers have already made sure that the game can be easily recommended for the Steam Deck.

As for the actual performance of the device while running the game, Prima Games reports that playing Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck would quickly drain your battery life, so at least keep that in mind. Hogwarts Legacy could run up to 60fps on more static and less graphics-intensive scenes, and while the game could go below that on busier scenes, the game reportedly runs reliably at 30fps at 720p graphics. Running the game on medium graphics settings seems to be the best compromise between performance and graphics, which should be fine enough when you’re just playing the game on the Steam Deck’s small screen. Playing the game on low settings could even net you a consistent 60fps, so you can comfortably move from one graphics settings to another to find what suits you best.

It truly feels like magic to be able to play a Triple-A PC game on a handheld device like the Steam Deck, so it’s reassuring that the magic also applies to Hogwarts Legacy (it would be ironic if it doesn’t.) If you’re looking for Hogwarts Legacy guides, you can always go visit ClutchPoints Gaming.