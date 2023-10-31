Well, it finally happened. Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden got his wish on Monday evening, with the Sixers trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal involving a plethora of players and draft picks. The Beard now forms a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in his hometown and as a result, the Clips have seen their odds across the board change. Philly's odds on the other hand haven't moved at all.

Via BetOnline:

Clippers odds

Division: +575 (23/4) to +425 (17/4)

Conference: +1000 (10/1) to +650 (13/2)

Title: +2000 (20/1) to +1200 (12/1)

Win Totals: 45.5 to 48.5

Sixers odds

Division: +350 (7/2)

Conference: +750 (15/2)

Title: +2200 (22/1)

Win Totals: 50.5

There's been a lot of criticism about this trade, but mostly on the Clippers' side. Harden is clearly not the same player of the past and struggles to stay healthy. Plus, we all know he wants to be one of the main options wherever he plays. That is far from the case in LA. He'll be option No. 3 behind Kawhi and PG. They also gave up two future first-rounders, two second-rounders, a pick swap, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr, KJ Martin, and Nicolas Batum for just Harden and PJ Tucker. Questionable. Regardless, Harden is still a solid player and can definitely help this organization be a force in the West, barring health.

For the Sixers, however, things don't really change much. While The Beard was great at times in the City of Brotherly Love, he wasn't consistent and wanted to be the main man over Joel Embiid. Harden evidently couldn't be the difference-maker to getting Philly to the NBA Finals, either, although other factors played a part in their ability to make a deep playoff run, too. Nick Nurse's squad just got a bunch of respectable role players and Tyrese Maxey is shaping up to be a star alongside Embiid. That's definitely part of the reason their odds as a whole are essentially the same.

And let's be honest, Sixers fans are just happy Harden is gone.