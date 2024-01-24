While the Knicks deliberate about their next trade, the Miami Heat made theirs on Tuesday.

If you’re waiting for the New York Knicks to make another trade, you’ll have to wait a little longer. However, that is not the case for the Miami Heat and their fans.

On Tuesday, Miami traded Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier III. Rozier was among the most coveted guards on the trade market. He’s averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game, all career-highs. Rozier should provide a nice boost to the Heat's offense, which could use the production. Miami currently owns the 20th best offensive rating in the NBA.

Heat decision-makers probably hope their team responds to the Rozier trade similarly to how the Knicks responded to the addition of OG Anunoby. The Knicks have won eight of their last 10 games, which covers all but one of New York’s games with Anunoby. Comparatively, Miami is only 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Knicks must turn their attention elsewhere in trade market

Rozier was one of a number of guards linked to the Knicks prior to being dealt to Miami, but the Heat were clearly more willing to part with an unprotected first-round pick. That leaves the Knicks—who could benefit from an upgrade at backup point guard or scoring guard—with fewer options via trade. And it doesn’t take an expert-level understanding of supply and demand to glean that fewer options usually translates to higher prices , meaning the Knicks might now have to pony up more than one first-round pick for a difference-making guard.

But even with Rozier off the market, there are still viable trade options. The most interesting players (presumably) available are Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Malcolm Brogdon (Portland Trail Blazers) and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls). But all three of them will probably cost at least a first-round pick. The Knicks could also re-engage the Toronto Raptors about their recent addition, Bruce Brown, who recently spoke highly of playing in New York and his fit on a Tom Thibodeau team.

The Knicks could instead decide to be patient and take advantage of the buy-out market. Gordon Hayward is one player who fits that mold, but there’s risk in waiting for Hayward via a buyout. Specifically, another team can easily swoop in and trade for him, leaving New York without the impact scorer off the bench they desire.

Knicks and Heat will continue to remain on each other's radar

The idea of missing out on a trade target to a longtime rival with whom you are competing for playoff seeding is quite serendipitous. The Knicks (26-17) are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games up on the sixth-seeded Heat (24-19). Further, only three games separate the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers — the latter of whom pulled off their own trade last week, adding Pascal Siakam to their rotation.

So, a number of possibilities exist regarding seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

New York is 1-0 against Miami this season in head-to-head matchups. They face Miami three more times this season (including this Saturday at 3 pm EST), with two of those games scheduled to be played at Madison Square Garden.

But playoff seeding will depend on more than just head-to-head match-ups. Thibodeau's team has the 13th-hardest remaining schedule, whereas Miami has the 22nd-hardest remaining schedule. The Knicks were eliminated by the Heat last season in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. And New Yorkers do not want to face the same fate again this season.