FX's The Bear just broke the record with the recent 76th Emmy Awards nominations. The show, which released its third season this year and has been renewed for a fourth, received a record number of 23 nominations, the most for a comedy series in one season in Emmy history.

The Bear follows the story of the sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and its staff. Their leader Carmy Berzatto (White) was an up-and-coming chef who was forced to return home due to a death in his family. He ends up trying to balance giving up his dream of working in a Michelin-starred restaurant and settling with a small kitchen.

However, he finds a kindred spirit in another young chef, Sydney (Edebiri). Together, they whip into shape their strong-willed and obstinate kitchen staff. The critically acclaimed season was released just last month. The Bear is said to be based on the early career of the legendary Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White. He was the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, at age 33.

In the upcoming ceremony which will be held on Sept. 15, The Bear has been nominated in 14 categories.

Will The Bear repeat their double-digit win from the past season?

The Bear is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and won it in 2023.

It also received two nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Christopher Storer, who won it in 2023 and another for Ramy Youssef. The Bear has two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Christopher Storer who won it 2023. For this year, he shares the nomination with Joanna Calo. The series is nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series which it won in 2023.

Jeremy Allen White (Carmen “Carmy” Barzatto) is once again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won in 2023. This time around, Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Last year, she was nominated for the supporting category and won it as well.

Support and guest stars now nominated

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard “Richie” Jerimovich) is once again nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series which he won last year. The other nomination is for Lionel Boyce (Marcus). Liza Colon-Zayas (Tina Marrero) is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

This year, The Bear has three actors nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Jon Bernthal (Michael Berzatto), who was also nominated for this category last year, together with Oliver Platt (Uncle Jimmy). The other two nominations are for Bob Odenkirk (Uncle Lee) and Will Poulter (Chef Luca).

For Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, the series is up for two nominations for Olivia Colman (Chef Terry) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Donna Berzatto).

The Bear received a nomination in Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half-hour) like last year. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) which it won in 2023.

The series is nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, both won by The Bear last year.

The Bear season one to three are available to stream on Hulu and on Disney+ in other territories.