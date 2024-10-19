The Toronto Maple Leafs made multiple additions to their roster during the offseason, among them being former Florida Panthers forward Steven Lorentz.

He was part of the Panthers squad of 2023-24 that brought the Stanley Cup to Sunrise for the first time in franchise history; he contributed two goals and an assist in 16 postseason games. Upon the conclusion of his contract, he agreed to a Professional Tryout with the Leafs, and was eventually given a one-year contract.

For Lorentz, it's his way of coming full circle considering the accurate prediction that he made in his childhood school yearbook that not only would he play in the NHL, but would be suiting up for the Leafs, via The Leafs Nation.