The New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs square off in the premier matchup on Saturday night. The Original 6 rivals can be seen on Hockey Night in Canada up north and on the NHL Network in the United States, making this the biggest game of the evening slate. It's always special when two Original 6 teams meet, but this game is even more special as both teams are contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are 3-0-1, while the Maple Leafs are 3-1-0. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Igor Shesterkin's contract negotiations haven't stopped the Rangers from succeeding this season. Sometimes it's tough for a team to get past the distractions, and it's difficult for a player playing the most stressful position. Shesterkin had one bad game this season when he allowed Utah to score six goals on 26 shots. However, in the other two games, Shesterkin stopped 62 of 63. The Maple Leafs could be Shesterkin's toughest test, but he is well-rested after last starting on October 14.

The Rangers' offense is clicking on all cylinders, which is good news for the team after it was the downfall of their playoff exit. New York has five goals per game, making this a battle of the league's top offense against one of the league's top defenses.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs have owned the Rangers for the past two seasons. Toronto dropped the first meeting of the 2022-23 season but has won four of their past five matchups since then. The games between the Maple Leafs and Rangers are always close, and the last five have been no exception. The Maple Leafs have won four, but two have come in overtime or a shootout.

The Maple Leafs had ghosts of season's past haunt them when they dropped the opening game 1-0 to the Montreal Canadiens. It was the first time the Leafs had been shut out in a long time, which made people wonder if Craig Berube's new tactics were a winning formula. Toronto's success since that game has shown that Berube's plan is working, as they've won all three games and covered the puck line in each.

It was concerning for Maple Leafs fans when Joseph Woll was injured before the first game. Woll has an extensive injury history, so any ailment will have fans wondering if it's serious and questioning his future with the team. Toronto signed Anthony Stolarz to split duties with Woll, but Stolarz likely didn't expect to be the main starter this early in the season. Stolarz answered the call in his three starts, allowing just five goals and stopping 79 of 84 shots.

Final Rangers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Rangers will be the first of two consecutive litmus tests for the Maple Leafs. Toronto will also have to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. It feels like a good time to bet the Maple Leafs to win in an important game on Saturday night. However, the Rangers have the better offense and goaltender, which makes it easy to lean toward the underdog in this matchup.

Final Rangers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+110)