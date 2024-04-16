Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “all about quality time together before Taylor resumes her tour,” an insider told People. Swift starts her Eras Tour again next month, but the insider says they are “very happy” with the time they have had off to enjoy one another.
“They are very supportive of each other. They're enjoying solo dates, but have also been hanging out with their friends,” the insider adds.
Swift's friends are also very found of the NFL star saying that “everyone loves Travis,” the insider continues. “He's super friendly and easygoing.”
The two spent some time together at Coachella over the weekend as they were seen enjoying the festival. While Swift has never performed at the festival, her Karma collaborator Ice Spice gave the singer a shoutout as she performed their remix.
“Shout out to Taylor motherf—ing Swift!” Ice Spice yelled. “I love you!”
@sydneybucksbaum
watch @taylorswift watch @icespicee sing #taylorswift at @coachella #karma #coachella2024 #taylorswifttraviskelce
Kelce recently had a conversation with Lil Dicky on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce about how he and Swift began dating. Lil Dicky made it known that since the couple is at the top of their games, many people who have a problem with it are just oozing jealousy.
“I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love, and it’s just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser.”
“I appreciate it, man,” Travis responded. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f— I did it.”
Lil Dicky said, “Well, you did because you called her out on…”
“No, I know exactly how I did it,” Travis said, laughing.
Taylor Swift Gears Up For New Album The Tortured Poets Department
Swift returns to the stage in Paris next month for the second leg of her Eras Tour but before she begins, fans will be excited to hear her new offering. The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album, will arrive on Friday (April 19). She announced the album during her speech at the Grammys when she accepted her 13th Grammy Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. However, if she didn't win she had another trick up her sleeve in order to announce her album.
“Going to the Grammys, going in, I had this plan,” she told the audience during her Tokyo show on Feb. 7 during a break in her Evermore set, per Us Weekly. “I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”
“My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she continued. “But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys. … We can debrief tonight and talk about it.”
Kelce has already had a little taste of the album and said during a press conference for the Super Bowl that he is excited for the rest of the world to hear it.
“Ok, I have heard some of it. Yes. And it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” Kelce said.