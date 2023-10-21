Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is helping others. Actress Drew Barrymore talked about how Swift and Kelce helped with her perspective on dating as a celebrity.

“There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but [it made me think], ‘I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it,’” Barrymore said to her co-worker Ross Matthews on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Like, she just went out on a date, and it made me think I could just go out on a date,” she added.

Barrymore got really personal, as she usually does on her show, and how other people's comments took precedence over what she really wanted for herself in regards to her dating.

“This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think or having herself stop herself. It was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too. And I thank her for that.”

The actress was previously married three times. She married to Jeremy Thomas for one year (1994-1995) and Tom Green also for a year (2001-2002). She later married Will Kopelman in 2012 and the two split in 2016. The Never Been Kissed actress has two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9 whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Last year on her show she said how different it is with dating since she has two children.

“I don’t know how to date with kids,” she said on her show. “I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters.”

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Romance

As for Swift and Kelce, the two sparked romance rumors last month after the pop star attended the Chiefs' Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs won 41-10. Their last appearance was last weekend in New York City where they went out for dinner and had surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.