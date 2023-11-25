Bryan Adams credits Taylor Swift as an inspiration to re-record and reclaim his masters once again, with realizations along the way.

Years after their iconic duet at the reputation stadium tour, Bryan Adams duets with Taylor Swift again. This time, in terms of re-recording albums.

In a recent chat with USA TODAY, Bryan Adams expressed gratitude to Swift for inspiring him to reclaim his masters. Reflecting on his Grammy nomination after 24 years, he admitted undervaluing himself in the industry. As he continues the tour, Adams looks forward to maintaining his independence and delivering unique performances, with plans for another box set in May 2024.

With over 75 million global album sales, Adams remains remarkably modest amid his recent Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination. Recognized for hits like ‘Cuts Like a Knife' and ‘Summer of '69,' Adams, downplays expectations for induction. And brushes off his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub since 2005.

Like Swift, Adams is also currently on a tour. During his U.S. leg, he toured with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Then he went to emphasize his focus on delivering classics like ‘Heaven' and ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started' to global audiences. Fans can anticipate more of mix hits and audience-requested favorites as part of his tour.

The Canadian singer is also gearing up for a Live at the Royal Albert Hall box set release on December 8. It will feature full-album performances.

But despite his success, Adams remains grounded. Crediting genetics and a low-key lifestyle for his enduring vocal strength. With renewed vigor as an independent artist, Adams looks ahead to a dynamic future in the music industry. Perhaps, even a Taylor Swift collaboration too?