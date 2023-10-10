Fans of 98 Degrees may soon be treated to their greatest hits again thanks to Taylor Swift inspiring them to re-record their masters, E! News reported.

Band members Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre, collectively known as the '90s boyband 98 Degrees, fresh from their tour, said they're re-recording their biggest hits.

Nick Lachey exclusively told the media outlet that they're in the studio working on a new project. “We're gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move. And then we're also gonna have five new songs as well, and a new single coming out at the top of the year,” he added.

The group credited Swift for bringing the idea “to the forefront.” According to Jeffree, “We've been talking about doing it for a while. Because, look, I mean obviously there have been opportunities for our songs. And you know, you have these battles with the label.”

He spoke about Swift's influence on the band's decision, “Taylor Swift sort of brought it to the forefront. The fans have embraced that. And so we're like, ‘OK, now's the time to do it.'”

Drew Lachey also focused on how Swift — who is releasing her 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27 — gave other musicians to take the step of owning their own masters. “When she did it and she was like, ‘No, this is my music. I want to take ownership of it again,' people were like, ‘Yeah Taylor!' Now, everybody's like, ‘I want to re-record my masters and get it back out there.' So, I feel like there's an acceptance and almost an alliance between the artists and the fans now to support the re-recorded masters,” he reiterated.