In Trap, Saleka Night Shyamalan plays a pop star like Taylor Swift. Shyamalan has high praise for the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Speaking to People at the premiere of Trap, Shyamalan talked about Swift's influence. She called the singer “something for women to aspire to be” because she “runs her business.”

She continued explaining how Swift influenced her performance in Trap. Shyamalan recorded and performed songs for the movie.

“She's not just a singer and an entertainer you see on stage, she's a boss,” Saleka said of Taylor Swift. “So I think we thought a lot about that.”

As for her on-stage performances, Shyamalan named Rosalia and Billie Eilish as two influences. They helped the “introverted” Shyamalan craft her on-stage persona.

She explained, “I watched a lot of videos of Rosalia performing on stage, and Billie Eilish and just artists that I love because for me, I'm kind of this introverted, shy person, so walking out on stage with confidence is not something that comes naturally to me, so I was trying to channel all of the beautiful pop stars of our generation.”

What is Trap about?

Trap is M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, which stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer. He attends a Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan) concert with his daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue). While there, he realizes the concert is a police trap to arrest him.

The movie is Shyamalan's return to Warner Bros. He recently went on a five-movie streak of Universal Pictures releases. The Visit, Split, Glass, Old, and Knock at the Cabin were all Universal movies. His last collaboration with Warner Bros was in 2006 when he made Lady in the Water.

His eldest daughter, Saleka, makes her acting debut in Trap. As a singer-songwriter, she has released a studio album, Seance, two EPs, and several singles. She has previously written and recorded songs for her father's projects, Servant and Old.

