Will the Rockets find a way to move Victor Oladipo?

HOUSTON – Each time a new calendar year arrives, the NBA edges closer to the regular season trade deadline. Even before December ended, a trade had already occurred, sending OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. This near-blockbuster trade gives us a preview of how the trade deadline might unfold. How will the Houston Rockets participate this time?

Based on recent sources, the Rockets may be seeking to trade Victor Oladipo's expiring $9.45 million contract for a player with a specialization in three-point shooting. Names circulating in Rockets media include Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz and Corey Kispert from the Washington Wizards. Another player linked to Houston since the middle of the offseason is the Portland Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon.

A pure tragedy

It has been an unfortunate couple of seasons for Oladipo. Originally an All-Star, his ruptured quad injury dictated the rest of his debilitating career. He eventually became a journeyman after his stint with the Indiana Pacers. In his second stint with the Rockets, this came about after the trade of Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although his return to Houston was not initially planned, the best-case scenario was to have him back ahead of schedule to bolster veteran depth. However, his major patellar tendon injury in the 2023 playoffs has kept him sidelined longer than expected, with no specific timetable for his return. Nevertheless, he remains a valuable player when healthy. Before the injury, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points on 39.7% shooting in 42 games last season in a Miami Heat uniform.

To maximize the value of his expiring contract without letting him walk, the Rockets will certainly try to trade Oladipo for a valuable piece. However, Oladipo doesn't have much trade value at the moment. Houston would need to include another player to sweeten the deal, but one that doesn't pose a high risk for the Rockets. Houston should consider adding Jae'Sean Tate ($6.5 million) along with Reggie Bullock ($11 million) and a first-round pick to the package and approach the Blazers to inquire about Malcolm Brogdon and Toumani Camara.

Why the Rockets could use Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon possesses all the qualities the Rockets need: size for defending guards, scoring ability, and three-point shooting. He is also in the year one of two making $22.3 million a year. Houston would acquire a versatile player capable of playing as a combo guard, providing significant veteran leadership to the team. It would greatly take some much-needed minutes off Fred VanVleet, who has played 39+ minutes in 19 of 31 total games. The only concern is Brogdon's availability on the court, as he has been susceptible to injuries throughout his career.

In return, the Blazers would gain size and veteran leadership from both Tate and Bullock. Tate may not be known for his shooting, but he excels in providing excellent defense across the court. Bullock is likely to see more playing time, considering his diminished productivity on the Rockets' bench after being a valuable playoff contributor for the Dallas Mavericks.

They would also receive a first-round pick, which is essential for the next era of Blazers basketball.

These additions would allow the 2nd overall pick, Scoot Henderson, to add more minutes on the floor in further developing his game. The primary objective for the Blazers is to continue on their rebuild following the Damian Lillard aftermath, such as the backcourt chemistry between Henderson and Anfernee Simons. Regarding Oladipo's situation, Portland would likely consider buying out his contract due to his ongoing unavailability.