EA Sports F1 24 added a new Max Verstappen Pro Challenge where fans can earn a free EA Sports FC helmet. The three-time (and possibly four-time) F1 Champion took to the virtual world of F1 and took a lap in Monza. Now, fans have a chance to watch Verstappen drive and ultimately beat his time for a free in-game item. Without further ado, here's everything you need to beat Max Verstappen's Pro Challenge in F1 24.

How Do You Beat The Max Verstappen Pro Challenge in F1 24?

To beat the F1 24 Max Verstappen Pro Challenge, players must beat Max's best lap time of 1:20.545 in Monza. The reward for completing this challenge is an EA Sports FC themed helmet that players can wear in-game.

There's no better way to beat the challenge than through practice and adjusting the settings. There's no shame in using any handicaps you can to defeat one of the world's greatest F1 drivers. Therefore, feel free to activate any steering or braking assists to help you drive better. Furthermore, you can also use Racing Lines to help you know the best spots to drive on in the circuit.

There's no shame in doing whatever's necessary against one of the best drivers right now.

The 2024 Monza Grand Prix takes place this Sunday, September 1st. Max Verstappen will hope to earn his first 1st place victory since the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix. Things have taken a sour turn for Red Bull this season, but Verstappen is still #1 in the Driver Standings. However, Lando Norris and McLaren are creeping up both the Driver and Constructor Standings.

With nine races left in the season, we're curious to see how it all ends. But for F1 24 players, you can just enjoy the latest challenge and earn a free item.

The reward, as we mentioned earlier, is an EA Sports FC themed helmet. EA Sports FC 25 releases in exactly one month, and it seems fitting for EA to promote one of their games with another. Although Codemasters does not develop FC, it's cool to see the two worlds collide, whenever possible.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about F1 24's Max Verstappen Pro Challenge. Check out some of our guides for the game for both Driver Career and My Team. Furthermore, read our latest interview with Senior Creative Director Lee Mather.

