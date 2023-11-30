We created a guide on each Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies, what they do, and how to get them.

Players wanting to take on the undead in Urzikstan within MW3's Zombies Mode, they'll need to acquire a Wonder Weapon. Those who've played Zombies before know exactly how useful these weapons are, especially for players tackling tougher objectives is in the story or open world. Therefore, we created a guide on each Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies, what they do, and how to get them.

MW3 Zombies – All Wonder Weapons & Where To Find Them

Strike Teams gain new tools to take on Operation Deadbolt objectives in #ModernWarfareZombies 🧟‍♂️ 🔫 New V-R11 Wonder Weapon,

🔪 Aether Blade

🐶 Dog Bone Schematic

🛡 Golden Armor Plate Schematic pic.twitter.com/S13YhWhQfw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2023

Currently Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 offers three Wonder Weapons (as of Season 1):

Ray Gun Effect: Shoots single projectile dealing tons of damage with slight splash effect How To Get: Acquire Schematic via completing Contracts in High Threat Zones (Red)

Wunderwaffe Effect: Shoots single projectile that chains and attacks up to 10 enemies. How To Get: Complete the mission “The Holdout” In Tier 4 Act 3.

V-R11 Effect: Semi-Automatic weapon that turns zombies into humans How To Get: Available in Season One Update (TBA)



To unlock the Ray Gun, players must complete contracts in High Threat Zones. Upon receiving a Ray Gun schematic, players should exfil to keep their reward. Furthermore, the schematic allows the player to craft a Ray Gun every 48 hours.

To unlock the Wunderwaffe, players must complete the mission “The Holdout” in Tier 4, Act 3 of the Zombies campaign. Overall, the mission requires players to begin the Outlast Contract before proceeding to get 50 kills in corrupted space. After completing the mission, players should receive a Wunderwaffe schematic. Like the Ray Gun schematic, this one also comes with a 48-hour cooldown period.

The V-R11 releases in the Season One update on December 1st, so stay tuned to find out when and where to get it. Overall, expect it to require some level of challenge, as the first two Wonder Weapons were no walk in the park to retrieve.

Overall, that wraps up every Wonder Weapon in Zombies so far. Additionally, each Wonder Weapon can receive upgrades at the Pack-A-Punch station. Therefore, make sure to upgrade it during a match to get full use out of it.

