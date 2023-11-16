Destroying a Mercenary Convoy is a requirement for the mission, Interceptor, located in Act I, Tier II.

In the brand new MW3 Zombies mode, one objective requires players to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy. These Convoys randomly appear throughout the highways of Urzikstan, and you need to destroy one as part of a mission during Act I. However, many players seem to be having difficulty in search for the Convoy. Additionally, they aren't the easiest to destroy, and move quickly if you don't do something. So, to help players out, we've identified the best ways to find and destroy these Mercenary Convoys in MW3.

MW3 Zombies Interceptor Mission Guide – How To Find & Destroy The Mercenary Convoy

Destroying a Mercenary Convoy is a requirement for the mission, Interceptor, located in Act I, Tier II.

The best way to find the Convoy is to wait along the highways of Urzikstan as soon as you're ready. The Convoy itself is made of three red cars, usually findable on two-way highways. Some players suggest waiting by the southern highways, specifically near, Zaravan City and its Suburbs, and maybe near the southeast towards Shahin Manor. However, Convoys encounters only happen randomly, so there's no 100% sure-fire method to find one. Before you take on a convoy, make sure you're prepared.

When you finally see it, get ready for a fight.

How To Destroy The Mercenary Convoy In MW3 Zombies

Finding the Convoy is difficult, therefore you want to have the right setup of weapons, and maybe a few friends. We recommend bringing your best weapons (pack-a-punched, if possible), rocket launchers, a few perks, and gears. This is because when you shoot at the Convoy, enemies will start spewing out, putting you in an absolute firefight.

To attack the Convoy, simply start shooting at it, but try to keep a distance. Eventually, the cars will stop, and waves of enemies will jump out. Additionally, any Zombies in the area will also come after you, if you're not careful.

Try using a sniper rifle or long-range weapon to pick them off while conserving health and ammo for other weapons. After killing the Mercenaries, you'll have completed half of the mission, and easily the toughest part of it.

Nevertheless, search the body of all mercs until you find a Stronhold Keycard. Grab it and you've completed the mission.

And that wraps up this guide on how to find and destroy the Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies. Overall, while finding the Convoy itself is difficult, it's not impossible. However, we recommend going in on this with a group of friends who at least played the game. It might take you a couple of tries, but it becomes easy after each time you complete it.

