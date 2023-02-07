The Hogwarts Legacy cosmetics Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles, Urchin Hat, Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf, and Lilac Ensemble can be earned via Twitch Drops.

Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Currently, the ongoing drops are for the following cosmetics:

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles (Facewear Cosmetic)

Urchin Hat (Headwear Cosmetic)

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf (Neckwear Cosmetic)

Lilac Ensemble (Outfit Cosmetic)

Merlin’s Cloak (Cloaks and Robes Appearance)

These will run from February 7th, 2023 until February 24th, 2023.

How to claim Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

It should be noted that you can earn the drops even without owning the game itself as the drops are linked to your Warner Bros. Games account.

Sign in into your Warner Bros. Games account. If you do not have one yet, you can create your account using the same link.

Once logged in, link your Twitch account with your Warner Bros. Games account. This can be done through multiple ways. This is a direct link that will take you to a step-by-step process of linking the two together. You can view your linked accounts within Warner Bros. Games and link from there. If the linking was successful, you should see your Twitch username on this page, too! A Twitch window will open, prompting you to log in and link a Twitch.tv account. Once verified that it’s the correct account, choose Authorize.

That’s it! Watch any stream under the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch category that has drops turned on during the event period. Tuning in to the Avalanche Software Twitch channel for 20 minutes will also grant you the Merlin’s Cloak.

Claim the reward through your Twitch inventory.

On the Connection page of the Warner Bros. Games site, link the console or PC platform you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy on. For players on PC, choose either Epic Games or Steam. Otherwise, choose the respective console.

Follow the linking process of your platform.

Launch Hogwarts Legacy and check out your new drip!

More details about Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

You can earn Drops without owning the game. Only a Warner Bros. Games account is needed (apart from a Twitch account) to claim the drops. If you do decide to obtain the game in the future, you will see your rewards as long as your accounts are linked.

The cosmetics can be found in your inventory on your first day at Hogwarts right after completing “Welcome To Hogwarts” and receiving the field guide. This unlocks the Gear screen.