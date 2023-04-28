Football fans are still recovering from a wild first round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night. There was a little something for everyone to enjoy. Multiple trades near the top of the board, stunning picks (Jahmyr Gibbs to Detroit Lions) and some major names not taken at all.
Those high-profile leftovers like Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. and Michael Mayer will hopefully ride high into Day 2. There are also intriguing wild cards like Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who could have heard his name on Day 1 had he not torn his ACL last year. All of these bright young talents have a great chance of getting their new uniform Friday night, though.
For those who are anxious to see all of the action unfold, here is how to watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Time and Date
Day 2 of the NFL Draft will include Rounds 2 and 3 and will take place Friday, April 28th at 7 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri’s Union Station.
How to Watch and Stream NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft can be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network as well as there various platforms. You can also stream the event on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.
NFL Draft Order for Rounds 2 and 3
The draft board will look much different from the first round with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting things off at No. 32. The Los Angeles Rams will make their debut at the proceedings with the No. 36 pick and begin to fill what is currently a shockingly thin roster after multiple trades and departures.
The Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will also all be busy, having plenty of chances to find hidden gems or roster depth. Below, is the complete order for Rounds 2 and 3, via ESPN. Enjoy the NFL Draft.
(*Compensatory pick, ** special compensatory pick)
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona)
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from Carolina through San Francisco)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England (from Carolina)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami through New England)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals*
97. Washington Commanders*
98. Cleveland Browns**
99. San Francisco 49ers**
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City through N.Y. Giants)**
101. San Francisco 49ers**
102. San Francisco 49ers**