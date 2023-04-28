Football fans are still recovering from a wild first round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night. There was a little something for everyone to enjoy. Multiple trades near the top of the board, stunning picks (Jahmyr Gibbs to Detroit Lions) and some major names not taken at all.

Those high-profile leftovers like Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. and Michael Mayer will hopefully ride high into Day 2. There are also intriguing wild cards like Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who could have heard his name on Day 1 had he not torn his ACL last year. All of these bright young talents have a great chance of getting their new uniform Friday night, though.

For those who are anxious to see all of the action unfold, here is how to watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Time and Date

Day 2 of the NFL Draft will include Rounds 2 and 3 and will take place Friday, April 28th at 7 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri’s Union Station.

How to Watch and Stream NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft can be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network as well as there various platforms. You can also stream the event on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.

NFL Draft Order for Rounds 2 and 3

The draft board will look much different from the first round with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting things off at No. 32. The Los Angeles Rams will make their debut at the proceedings with the No. 36 pick and begin to fill what is currently a shockingly thin roster after multiple trades and departures.

The Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will also all be busy, having plenty of chances to find hidden gems or roster depth. Below, is the complete order for Rounds 2 and 3, via ESPN. Enjoy the NFL Draft.

(*Compensatory pick, ** special compensatory pick)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from Carolina through San Francisco)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England (from Carolina)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami through New England)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals*

97. Washington Commanders*

98. Cleveland Browns**

99. San Francisco 49ers**

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City through N.Y. Giants)**

101. San Francisco 49ers**

102. San Francisco 49ers**