The first few rounds of the NFL Draft are in the rearview mirror, and that is usually when the big names appear to dry up. Will Levis dropped past the first round, surprisingly, and the Detroit Lions’ first-round choices were a shock to just about everybody not named Brad Holmes or Dan Campbell. Day 2 of the NFL Draft had some surprises as well, although _____ finally heard their names called.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft will have the final four rounds taking place, and here is how to watch the remainder of the NFL Draft.
Time and Date
Day 3, the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, will be on Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City. The event will begin at noon ET.
How to Watch and Stream NFL Draft
The NFL Draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming options for Day 3 of the NFL Draft include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.
NFL Draft Order for Rounds 4 Through 7
The final day of the draft has the most picks by far, although the time for each pick is much quicker due to the lack of big-name players left on the board. There are trades that go down on Day 3 always, although none of them are major moves.
The QB market is one interesting position group to watch, with Aidan O’Connell, Jake Haener, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all still available. Some other notable players left include (INSERT SOME BIG NAMES LEFT).
Last year, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy was the final pick, Mr. Irrelevant, and he emerged as a serious starting option after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC title game.
Let us examine the draft order for Round 4 to begin Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Bears kicking things off.
Round 4
103: Chicago Bears
104: Houston Texans
105: Arizona Cardinals
106: Indianapolis Colts
107: New England Patriots (from LA Rams)
108: Denver Broncos
109: Las Vegas Raiders
110: Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
111: Cleveland Browns
112: New York Jets
113: Atlanta Falcons
114: Carolina Panthers
115: New Orleans Saints
116: Green Bay Packers
117: New England Patriots
118: Washington Commanders
119: Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
120L Pittsburgh Steelers
121: Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
122: Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
123: Seattle Seahawks
124: Baltimore Ravens
125: Los Angeles Chargers
126: Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
127: Jacksonville Jaguars
128: New York Giants
129: Dallas Cowboys
130: Buffalo Bills
131: Cincinnati Bengals
132: Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
133: Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
14: Kansas City Chiefs
135: New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
Notable Day 3 Teams To Watch
Here are some teams that have a high number of picks for the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Chicago Bears: Six selections
- Cleveland Browns: Six selections
- Detroit Lions: Five selections
- Green Bay Packers: Six selections
- Houston Texans: Eight selections
- Indianapolis Colts: Six selections
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Nine selections
- Kansas City Chiefs: Seven selections
- Las Vegas Raiders: Eight selections
- Los Angeles Rams: Eight selections
- New England Patriots: Nine selections
- San Francisco 49ers: Eight selections
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Six selections