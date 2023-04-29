Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The first few rounds of the NFL Draft are in the rearview mirror, and that is usually when the big names appear to dry up. Will Levis dropped past the first round, surprisingly, and the Detroit Lions’ first-round choices were a shock to just about everybody not named Brad Holmes or Dan Campbell. Day 2 of the NFL Draft had some surprises as well, although _____ finally heard their names called.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft will have the final four rounds taking place, and here is how to watch the remainder of the NFL Draft.

Time and Date

Day 3, the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, will be on Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City. The event will begin at noon ET.

How to Watch and Stream NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming options for Day 3 of the NFL Draft include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.

NFL Draft Order for Rounds 4 Through 7

The final day of the draft has the most picks by far, although the time for each pick is much quicker due to the lack of big-name players left on the board. There are trades that go down on Day 3 always, although none of them are major moves.

The QB market is one interesting position group to watch, with Aidan O’Connell, Jake Haener, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all still available. Some other notable players left include (INSERT SOME BIG NAMES LEFT).

Last year, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy was the final pick, Mr. Irrelevant, and he emerged as a serious starting option after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC title game.

Let us examine the draft order for Round 4 to begin Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Bears kicking things off.

Round 4

103: Chicago Bears

104: Houston Texans

105: Arizona Cardinals

106: Indianapolis Colts

107: New England Patriots (from LA Rams)

108: Denver Broncos

109: Las Vegas Raiders

110: Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

111: Cleveland Browns

112: New York Jets

113: Atlanta Falcons

114: Carolina Panthers

115: New Orleans Saints

116: Green Bay Packers

117: New England Patriots

118: Washington Commanders

119: Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

120L Pittsburgh Steelers

121: Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

122: Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

123: Seattle Seahawks

124: Baltimore Ravens

125: Los Angeles Chargers

126: Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

127: Jacksonville Jaguars

128: New York Giants

129: Dallas Cowboys

130: Buffalo Bills

131: Cincinnati Bengals

132: Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

133: Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

14: Kansas City Chiefs

135: New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

Notable Day 3 Teams To Watch

Here are some teams that have a high number of picks for the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft.