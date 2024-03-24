The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear-cut favorite to win it all this season. The team just had a monster offseason that saw them sign or trade for some of the biggest names on the market. Money was no constraint, but now, the Dodgers will have to put it all together on the baseball field. With a lineup full of so many stars, including the biggest star in the sport (Shohei Ohtani), you won't want to miss a thing. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Dodgers' 2024 regular season without cable and also take a look at the national TV games.
Dodgers 2024 season preview
This offseason, the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani to their team. The signing of the two-way superstar was arguably the biggest deal in the history of MLB. Ohtani was certainly paid that way, as his deal is bigger than any before him.
However, Ohtani's brief tenure with the Dodgers hasn't been all lollipops and rainbows. Firstly, he will be limited to designated hitting duty this season, as his UCL injury will prevent him from pitching this year. Additionally, the Dodgers were forced to fire Ohtani's longtime friend and interpreter over theft and gambling allegations, which put a cloud over the start of the season for the star. Regardless, there is no one in MLB as talented as Ohtani, and the Dodgers have to be ecstatic to have him on their roster.
In addition to Ohtani, the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and traded for Tyler Glasnow. Yamamoto was the biggest free agent out of Japan since Ohtani, and the trade for Glasnow was one of the biggest of the offseason. Both players are pitchers and turn a questionable rotation from last year into one of the strongest in the league this year.
The Dodgers are one of only two teams to have regular-season games under their belt already. They took on the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series, and they went 1-1 against San Diego. The bats are already hot, but the team's pitching struggled, despite their big offseason acquisitions.
Yoshinobu, in particular, pitched poorly in his debut after struggling in spring training. He was relieved after only one inning in which he gave up five runs and struggled with his command. Yoshinobu will likely turn things around, but it wasn't the game that fans wanted to see after Los Angeles forked over $325 million to the pitcher.
Luckily, Mookie Betts is already batting .667 with a home run, Will Smith is batting .500, and both Jason Heyward and Max Muncy have .333 batting averages. Those stars, along with Freddie Freeman, would have formed one of the best lineups in baseball even if the team didn't have a massive offseason.
How to watch the Dodgers without cable
The Dodgers have more intrigue and hype than any other team in MLB this season, so you won't want to miss any of their action. Their Regional Sports Network is Spectrum SportsNet LA, but unfortunately, fuboTV won't have access to their games.
DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming platform that has Spectrum SportsNet LA as part of their coverage, but out-of-market fans can watch Dodgers games on MLB.TV. There will also be plenty of nationally televised games, including games on ESPN, TBS, FS1, AppleTV+, and FOX.
National television schedule
- March 24 vs. Cardinals: 7:10 p.m. PT – AppleTV+
- March 31 vs. Cardinals: 4:10 p.m. PT – ESPN
- April 6 @ Cubs: 1:05 p.m. PT – FS1
- April 10 @ Twins: 10:10 a.m. PT – MLBN
- April 12 vs. Padres: 7:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 15 vs. Nationals: 7:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 16 vs. Nationals: 7:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 19 vs. Mets: 7:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 20 vs. Mets: 1:05 p.m. PT – FS1
- April 21 vs. Mets: 1:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 25 @ Nationals: 1:05 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 28 @ Blue Jays: 10:37 a.m. PT – MLBN
- April 29 @ Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m. PT – MLBN
- May 25 @ Reds: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- June 8 @ Yankees: 4:10 p.m. PT – ESPN
- June 29 @ Giants: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- July 6 vs. Brewers: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- July 10 vs. Red Sox: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- Aug. 17 @ Cardinals: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX