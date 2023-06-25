The Sorceress, or as most people would call the class, Sorcerer, is the most versatile class among all classes in Diablo 4. Having access to different elements also mean that the Sorcerer can have different kinds of builds. In this Diablo 4 Sorcerer Build Guide, we teach you how to create a Freeze Blizzard character, a character that utilizes chill effects, vulnerable, and potent crowd control that makes exploring the wilds of Sanctuary much more manageable. With this build, even if the Sorcerer is quite squishy, you won't worry about hordes of enemies surrounding you, as you have spells under your belt that would either slow them down or stop them on their tracks completely.

We like to focus on this Freeze Blizzard Sorcerer Build as well because of how useful this character is in parties. Unlike other Sorcerer builds, this one actually makes you a team player. If you're not playing as the party's main damage-dealer, then being able to support your team by making pesky enemies slow down or freeze over will help your Spin-to-win Barbarians to finish them off, with the entire party not worrying about damage so much. Apart from being strong on its own, our Freeze Blizzard Sorcerer Build will make everyone in your Clan want to party with you all the time because of the utility that you can bring to every fight. So, without further ado, here is our build guide.

Diablo 4 Sorcer Freeze Blizzard Build Guide

Skill Tree Progression:

Frost Bolt (1/5) Enhanced Frost Bolt Ice Shards (1/5) Enhanced Ice Shards Destructive Ice Shards Ice Shards (2/5) Frost Nova (1/5) Enhanced Frost Nova Shimmering Frost Nova Flickering Frost Bolt Teleport (1/5) Frost Nova (2/5) Frost Nova (3/5) Frost Nova (4/5) Frost Nova (5/5) Ice Shards (3/5) Blizzard (1/5) Enhanced Blizzard Mage's Blizzard Ice Shards (4/5) Ice Shards (5/5) Blizzard (2/5) Blizzard (3/5) Deep Freeze Prime Deep Freeze Supreme Deep Freeze Permafrost (1/3) Permafrost (2/3) Permafrost (3/3) Hoarfrost (1/3) Frigid Breeze (1/3) Icy Touch (1/3) Frigid Breeze (2/3) Shatter Frigid Breeze (3/3) Icy Touch (2/3) Icy Touch (3/3) Hoarfrost (2/3) Hoarfrost (3/3) Blizzard (4/5) Blizzard (5/5) Frost Bolt (2/5) Frost Bolt (3/5) Frost Bolt (4/5) Frost Bolt (5/5) Enhanced Teleport Shimmering Teleport Teleport (2/5) Teleport (3/5) Teleport (4/5) Teleport (5/5) Precision Magic (1/3) Precision Magic (2/3) Precision Magic (3/3) Devastation (1/3) Elemental Dominance (1/3) Elemental Dominance (2/3) Elemental Dominance (3/3)

Recommended Enchantment Spells:

Blizzard – With Blizzard as your Enchantment Spell, you will almost always have a Blizzard following you around, making it even less worrying for you to be close to enemies. If you time your casting of Frost Nova correctly, then you'll be able to freeze enemies around you and have a hail of Blizzard also raining down on them. With the right aspects, this will also make you tankier. Teleport – Teleport gives you extra mobility which is important for the very squishy Sorcerer. Assign one of your buttons to Teleport and also get Boots that give you two Evade Charges to maximize this Enchantment. Use this to position yourself out of danger, or to dash into a crowd of enemies, casting Frost Nova, Blizzard, and finally Deep Freeze to quickly eradicate crowds of enemies.

Alternatively, you can also use:

Ice Shards – If you need additional damage, you can have Ice Shards as your enchantment instead. Any Frozen enemy will immediately be the target of an Ice Shard. Frost Bolt – The old reliable additional Chill helps you take down much larger foes faster; or at least slow them down at a quicker pace.

Recommended Aspects:

Aspect of Shared Misery – Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a [30-50]% chance for that Crowd Control effect to spread to another unaffected enemy.

Aspect of the Umbral – Restore [1-4] resource of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Exploiter's Aspect – You have 20% increased Crowd Control Duration. While enemies are Unstoppable, you deal [20-50%]

Aspect of the Frozen Tundra – While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing [X] Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a [25 – 35%] increased explosion radius.

Shattered Aspect – Explosions from the Shatter Key Passive deal [30-40%] increased damage if enemies die while Frozen.

Playing as the Diablo 4 Deep Freeze Sorcerer

The Deep Freeze Sorcerer loves getting in and out of crowds, manipulating their ability to move around, and shattering enemies that end up frozen thanks to her flurry of ice spells. Use Teleport to position yourself in battle, either to get into crowds to hit them with your area of effect spells or to get out of harm's way. Having the Teleport Enchantment will help you have at least two charges of Teleport at your disposal, possibly more with the right equipment.

Usually, you'd want to keep your distance from the enemy, using your spells to chill them before they get to you. Once enemies are either slowed enough or are frozen, you can use Blizzard to periodically deal damage, especially against Elites and Bosses. Use Deep Freeze either as a refresher (as it resets cooldowns to a certain degree) or as a way to save yourself from lethal damage. You can also use Teleport->Blizzard->Frost Nova->Deep Freeze as your main combo to destroy large crowds of enemies.

Notice also that we totally skipped the Conjuration Slot for this build, as it does not really give you many benefits to having them on your kit. Instead, we use our extra slot for our Teleport, which allows us more mobility and is frankly much more useful than Ice Blades. But if you want, having some points on Hydra could be beneficial as well in terms of dealing additional damage, just so you can focus on solely chilling and freezing opponents while the Hydra heads finish the job for you.

The biggest problems with this build, as with other Sorcerer Builds, are the long cooldowns of its spells and the mana cost that it takes to cast them. You can mitigate these weaknesses through your passives, either by getting upgrades that builds up mana (like Shimmering Frost Nova) or by lowering their cooldowns by leveling cooldown abilities up to the max level of 5.

Sorcerers are amazing in World Boss fights especially since they can attack the World Boss from afar and not fear the sweeping attacks they have too much, all the while the rest of the Clan or Party take care of the Big Baddie up close and personal. Having skills that add Vulnerable to opponents doesn't only increase the Sorcerer's own damage, but also the rest of the Party's damage against the target. Sorcerers also provide parties extra protection by slowing down enemies and making sure that friends are well-protected with hails of Blizzards.

In terms of equipment, you can bolster your defenses by adding Barrier-related skills at your disposal. Of course, you'd also want to get your hands on the Unique Equipment Iceheart Brais as soon as possible, which will increase your damage against Frozen Enemies and increase the Frozen Duration of your spells. Look for equipment that will further increase the level of your abilities, making them even more potent. If possible, equip a pair of Boots that will give you an additional evade, or one that lowers the cooldown of your evade. If you want to be extra, you can also equip the Raiment of the Infinite to pull in opponents to you before you execute your Blizzard->Frost Nova->Deep Freeze combo.

For more on Diablo 4, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.