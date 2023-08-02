Lionel Messi mania continues! Messi has only played in two games donning the pink uniforms of his new team, Inter Miami CF, but he has put up iconic performances in both games. In his Major League Soccer debut against Cruz Azul, Messi scored a game-winning free kick in the match's 93rd minute to give his squad the 2-1 victory. The Argentina product then delivered another great performance in his next game. In his second game against Atlanta United FC, Messi scored two goals before the 22-minute mark. He also added an assist in the 4-0 win.

Both performances have been show-stopping and directly led to wins for his new team. He has drawn massive crowds and a lot of viewership, and his third matchup for Miami is expected to be no different. Miami will play Orlando City SC in his third MLS appearance.

When and Where is the Contest?

Miami takes on Orlando on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. PT. The event will be in Miami's home venue, DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City?

Die-hard football fans and casual soccer observers alike will all be looking where to find the action, and Apple TV has the fans covered. The stream can be found with the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, the package will cost $12.99 per month or $39 for the rest of the season. Without an Apple TV+ subscription you will have to pay $14.99 per month or $49 for the season.

More Information About the Game

Messi's third game will coincide with his team's third game in the Leagues Cup, a regional tournament for teams from both the MLS and Liga MX, the top football division in Mexico. Messi and company are currently the leaders in Group J of the Leagues Cup.

The rivalry match against same-state opponent Orlando will be in the Round of 32. The winner of the elimination game will face either FC Dallas or Mazatlán FC in the Round of 16. The 2023 rendition of the Leagues Cup is the first time that all 47 teams from both leagues are partaking in the action.

The top three teams from the tournament will receive automatic bids into the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup winner having a bye and being placed directly into the Round of 16.

Miami midfielder Robert Taylor will be another name to watch out for. He scored the other two goals in the shutout win over Atlanta. Forward Josef Martínez (6) was the leading goal scorer through the regular season for Miami. Duncan McGuire (8) and Facundo Torres (7) were the regular-season goal leaders for Orlando.

History of the Leagues Cup

2019 was the first year of the Leagues Cup. The tournament started out with only eight teams, four from each league. Cruz Azul won the inaugural season. Club León FC won the tournament in 2021. The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2022 tournament was billed as a friendly due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place.

As normal for one of the greatest to ever do it, Lionel Messi has been putting on a scoring clinic as of late. Will Wednesday night's matchup be any different for the new Inter Miami star?