Legends in the twilight of their careers are expected to do not as much. They get to move away from the top leagues in Europe like Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and the Premier League among others to pursue playing without breaking their bones. Stars who have chosen the MLS pre-retirement route were Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham. The latest addition to the list is Lionel Messi but he still balled out to create history for Inter Miami at the expense of Atlanta United.

History seems to chase Lionel Messi wherever he goes. Despite having nearly completed the trophies and accolades in football, he still gives his all in performances. This netted him one of the most-watched and talked about debuts in the MLS. He also followed it up with more legendary feats in the following games.

The Herons took their first-ever three-to-nothing lead entering halftime in franchise history, Managing Barca. These were spearheaded by the Argentinian football legend's two goals in the eighth and 22nd minutes. Robert Taylor also joined the scoring barrage right on cue. This happened in the 44th minute to give Inter Miami a massive advantage against Atlanta United.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Messi also notched down another legendary individual feat. He rained down on Atlanta which made them the 100th club that he has ever scored against in his career, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Inter Miami was struggling before his arrival to the squad. As of the moment, they lead Group J of the Leagues Cup with two wins and a goal differential of five. His presence changed this club a lot.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.