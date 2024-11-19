The 2024-25 MLB offseason is here, which means that every organization around the league is looking forward to next season. There are a lot of offseason dates that can drastically shake up the landscape in baseball, such as the MLB Draft Lottery on Dec. 10 and the Winter Meeting from Dec. 8-11, as trades are often made during that time. Free agency is even already underway, and most of the big-name players on the open market haven't signed deals yet.

There is still time to reminisce on the 2024 MLB season, though. The major MLB awards are announced on each day from Nov. 18-21, which means fans get to learn who the Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young winners, and MVPs are. In this article, we will detail everything you need to know about MLB awards.

How to watch MLB awards

Every major MLB award will be broadcast on MLB Network, which means you can watch via live stream on fuboTV. The American League and the National League Manager of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19. After that, the Cy Young winners for both leagues will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Finally, the two MVP winners will be picked on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The awards being announced on each day will be broadcast at 6 p.m. ET. A.J. Hinch (Detroit Tigers), Matt Quatraro (Kansas City Royals), and Stephen Vogt (Cleveland Guardians) are the Manager of the Year finalists in the American League, while the top coaches in the National League were Carlos Mendoza (New York Mets), Pat Murphy (Milwaukee Brewers), and Mike Shildt (San Diego Padres).

Cy Young voting was between six very talented arms. The American League finalists for the most prestigious pitching award are Emmanuel Clase (Guardians), Seth Lugo (Royals), and Tarik Skubal (Tigers). The National League finalists for Cy Young are Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies).

The MVP voting likely won't be that close, as Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) are clear favorites to bring home those awards in the National League and the American League. Ohtani was the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bags. Judge, meanwhile, hit .322 en route to smacking 58 home runs, walking 133 times, and hitting 144 RBIs.

Even so, the other finalists for MVP are Juan Soto (Yankees), Bobby Witt Jr, (Royals), Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks), and Francisco Lindor (Mets).

Who won the Rookie of the Year awards

In the National League, Paul Skenes was named the Rookie of the Year, and Luis Gil (Yankees) won the award in the American League. Skenes was one of the most hyped-up rookies in recent memory, and he certainly delivered, considering he is also up for the Cy Young.

No rookie pitcher in the Live Ball Era has as many starts (23) with a lower ERA (1.60) than Skenes did this season. Gil, on the other hand, was center stage on a Yankees team that made the World Series this year.

The other finalists who didn't walk away as Rookies of the Year were Jackson Merrill (Padres) and Jackson Chourio (Brewers) in the National League, and Colton Cowser (Baltimore Orioles) and Austin Wells (Yankees) in the American League. American League voting was incredibly close, as Cowser just narrowly missed out on winning the award.