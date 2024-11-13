The 2024 MLB season provided fans with two of the best individual seasons of all time. After becoming the first player with 50 home runs and 50 steals, Shohei Ohtani seems like a shoo-in to win the National League MVP. Likewise, Aaron Judge had one of the best seasons ever for a right-handed hitter, as he smashed 58 homers en route to batting .322. Those stats make it all but set in stone that he will be named the American League MVP, although the awards diagnosing the best player in each league won't be officially announced until Nov. 21.

MVPs have been named in MLB for a long time now, and there are plenty of other elite ball players who were named as the best players in baseball as far back as the early 20th century. In this article, you can find every MLB MVP ever.

League awards (1922-1929)

1922: George Sisler, St. Louis Browns (American League)

1923: Babe Ruth, New York Yankees (American League)

1924: Walter Johnson, Washington Senators (American League)/Dazzy Vance, Brooklyn Robins (National League)

1925: Roger Peckinpaugh, Washington Senators (American League)/Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals (National League)

1926: George Burns, Cleveland Indians (American League)/Bob O'Farrell, St. Louis Cardinals (National League)

1927: Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees (American League)/Paul Waner, Pittsburgh Pirates (National League)

1928: Mickey Cochrane, Philadelphia Athletics (American League)/Jim Bottomley, St. Louis Cardinals (National League)

1029: Rogers Hornsby (2), Chicago Cubs (National League)

American League MVP winners

1931: Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics

1932: Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1933: Jimmie Foxx (2), Philadelphia Athletics

1934: Mickey Cochrane (2), Detroit Tigers

1935: Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers

1936: Lou Gehrig (2), New York Yankees

1937: Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers

1938: Jimmie Foxx (3), Boston Red Sox

1939: Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1940: Hank Greenberg (2), Detroit Tigers

1941: Joe DiMaggio (2), New York Yankees

1942: Joe Gordon, New York Yankees

1943: Spud Chandler, New York Yankees

1944: Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1945: Hal Newhouser (2), Detroit Tigers

1946: Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1947: Joe DiMaggio (3), New York Yankees

1948: Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians

1949: Ted Williams (2), Boston Red Sox

1950: Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees

1951: Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1952: Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics

1953: Al Rosen, Cleveland Athletics

1954: Yogi Berra (2), New York Yankees

1955: Yogi Berra (3), New York Yankees

1956: Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1957: Mickey Mantle (2), New York Yankees

1958: Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox

1959: Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox

1960: Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1961: Roger Maris (2), New York Yankees

1962: Mickey Mantle (3), New York Yankees

1963: Elston Howard, New York Yankees

1964: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1965: Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins

1966: Frank Robinson (2), Baltimore Orioles

1967: Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1968: Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1969: Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins

1970: Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles

1971: Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1972: Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox

1973: Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1974: Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers

1975: Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox

1976: Thurman Munson, New York Yankees

1977: Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins

1978: Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox

1979: Don Baylor, California Angels

1980: George Brett, Kansas City Royals

1981: Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1982: Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1983: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1984: Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1985: Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

1986: Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1987: George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays

1988: Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics

1989: Robin Yount (2), Milwaukee Brewers

1990: Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics

1991: Cal Ripken Jr. (2), Baltimore Orioles

1992: Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1993: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1994: Frank Thomas (2), Chicago White Sox

1995: Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox

1996: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1997: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1998: Juan Gonzalez (2), Texas Rangers

1999: Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2000: Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics

2001: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

2002: Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics

2003: Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2004: Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels

2005: Alex Rodriguez (2), New York Yankees

2006: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2007: Alex Rodriguez (3), New York Yankees

2008: Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox

2009: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

2010: Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers

2011: Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2012: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2013: Miguel Cabrera (2), Detroit Tigers

2014: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2015: Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays

2016: Mike Trout (2), Los Angeles Angels

2017: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2018: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

2019: Mike Trout (3), Los Angeles Angels

2020: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2021: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

2022: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2023: Shohei Ohtani (2), Los Angeles Angels

National League MVP winners

1931: Frankie Frisch, St. Louis Cardinals

1932: Chuck Klein, Philadelphia Phillies

1933: Carl Hubbell, New York Giants

1934: Dizzy Dean, St. Louis Cardinals

1935: Gabby Hartnett, Chicago Cubs

1936: Carl Hubbell (2), New York Giants

1937: Joe Medwick, St. Louis Cardinals

1938: Ernie Lombardi, Cincinnati Reds

1939: Bucky Walters, Cincinnati Reds

1940: Frank McCormick, Cincinnati Reds

1941: Dolph Camilli, Brooklyn Dodgers

1942: Mort Cooper, St. Louis Cardinals

1943: Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinals

1944: Marty Marion, St. Louis Cardinals

1945: Phil Cavarretta, Chicago Cubs

1946: Stan Musial (2), St. Louis Cardinals

1947: Bob Elliot, Boston Braves

1948: Stan Musial (3), St. Louis Cardinals

1949: Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers

1950: Jim Konstanty, Philadelphia Phillies

1951: Roy Campanella, Brooklyn Dodgers

1952: Hank Sauer, Chicago Cubs

1953: Roy Campanella (2), Brooklyn Dodgers

1954: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

1955: Roy Campanella (3), Brooklyn Dodgers

1956: Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers

1957: Hank Aaron, Milwaukee Braves

1958: Ernie Banks, Chicago Cubs

1959: Ernie Banks (2), Chicago Cubs

1960: Dick Groat, Pittsburgh Pirates

1961: Frank Robinson, Cincinnati Reds

1962: Maury Wills, Los Angeles Dodgers

1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

1964: Ken Boyer, St. Louis Cardinals

1965: Willie Mays (2), San Francisco Giants

1966: Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates

1967: Orlando Cepeda, St. Louis Cardinals

1968: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

1969: Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants

1970: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds

1971: Joe Torre, St. Louis Cardinals

1972: Johnny Bench (2), Cincinnati Reds

1973: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds

1974: Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodgers

1975: Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds

1976:Joe Morgan (2), Cincinnati Reds

1977: George Foster, Cincinnati Reds

1978: Dave Parker, Pittsburgh Pirates

1979: Keith Hernandez, St. Louis Cardinals/Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1980: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies

1981: Mike Schmidt (2), Philadelphia Phillies

1982: Dale Murphy, Atlanta Braves

1983: Dale Murphy (2), Atlanta Braves

1984: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs

1985: Willie McGee, St. Louis Cardinals

1986: Mike Schmidt (3), Philadelphia Phillies

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

1988: Kirk Gibson, Los Angeles Dodgers

1989: Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco Giants

1990: Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh Pirates

1991: Terry Pendleton, Atlanta Braves

1992: Barry Bonds (2), Pittsburgh Pirates

1993: Barry Bonds (3), San Francisco Giants

1994: Jeff Bagwell, Houston Astros

1995: Barry Larkin, Cincinnati Reds

1996: Ken Caminiti, San Diego Padres

1997: Larry Walker, Colorado Rockies

1998: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

1999: Chipper Jones, Atlanta Braves

2000: Jeff Kent, San Francisco Giants

2001: Barry Bonds (4), San Francisco Giants

2002: Barry Bonds (5), San Francisco Giants

2003: Barry Bonds (6), San Francisco Giants

2004: Barry Bonds (7), San Francisco Giants

2005: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

2007: Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia Phillies

2008: Albert Pujols, St (2). Louis Cardinals

2009: Albert Pujols (3), St. Louis Cardinals

2010: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2011: Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers

2012: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

2013: Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

2014: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

2015: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

2016: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

2017: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

2018: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

2019: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

2020: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2021: Bryce Harper (2), Philadelphia Phillies

2022: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2023: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Multi-time MLB MVP winners

Seven-time MVP: Barry Bonds

Three-time MVP: Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Mike Trout

Two-time MVP: Rogers Hornsby, Mickey Cochrane, Lou Gehrig, Carl Hubbell, Hank Greenberg, Hal Newhouser, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Roger Maris, Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Dale Murphy, Robin Yount, Cal Ripken Jr., Frank Thomas, Juan Gonzalez, Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani

MLB MVP history

The Baseball Writers' Association of America has chosen an MVP in both the American League and the National League every season since 1931. The MVP award signals who the best player in each league was in that respective league that season, regardless of position. Unlike the Cy Young award, which is limited to just pitchers, the MVP can be a pitcher or position player.

The inaugural winners of the MVP award were Lefty Grove and Frankie Frisch. The first base position has had the most MVPs, with 37 players at the position winning the award. After that, there have been 30 MVP right fielders, 24 MVP left fielders, 21 MVP starting pitchers, 21 MVP center fielders, 19 MVP third basemen, 18 MVP catchers, 16 MVP second basemen, 16 MVP shortstops, four MVP relievers, and two MVP designated hitters.

Of all of those MVP winners, Hank Greenberg, Stan Musial, Alex Rodriguez, and Robin Yount are the four players to win the award at different positions. Frank Robinson is the only American League and National League MVP. There has even been one season where there was a tie at MVP. Both Keith Hernandez and Willie Stargell won the National League MVP in 1979.

Barry Bonds is the most dominant player in MLB history. He won the MVP more times consecutively (four) than any other player did in total en route to winning the league's most prestigious award a league-leading seven times. Of course, though, Bonds' legacy is clouded by steroid allegations.

Prior to the BBWAA MVP, the best players in baseball were decided by the League Awards. This award denoted who the best “all-around” players were. The League Awards stood from 1922-1929.

The only season where none of the BBWAA MVP, League Awards, or the Chalmers Award (given from 1911-1914 to the player with the best batting average) were chosen was 1930. That year actually saw one of the best individual seasons ever, as Hack Wilson set a still-standing record for RBIs with 191. Wilson also hit .356 that season, and he belted 56 home runs. That was a National League record for long balls for 68 years.

The reigning MVPs are Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr., but the 2024 winners will be announced on Nov. 21. There is a good chance Ohtani will become the 11th three-time MVP ever, and Aaron Judge will likely join the crop of two-time MVPs.