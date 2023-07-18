Taylor Sheridan's latest series, Special Ops: Lioness, premieres this Sunday. After Yellowstone and all of the drama surrounding Sheridan and the series star Kevin Costner, a new series that looks vastly different is set to premiere from him. Here's how to watch the upcoming Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman-led Paramount+ series.

Release date

The first two episodes of Special Ops: Lioness will premiere on Sunday, July 23 exclusively on Paramount+.

Who's in it?

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman headline the cast of Special Ops: Lioness. Additionally, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, and Locke & Key alum Laysla De Oliveira also star in the series.

What's it about?

Taking Sheridan out of the Western genre, Special Ops: Lioness is a spy thriller series. Per Paramount+, the series follows Joe (Saldaña), who's “the leader of a secret military operation who oversees undercover female operatives to take down terrorist groups from within.”

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness

You can watch Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+.

There are a number of options for those looking to subscribe to Paramount+. First is the Paramount+ Essential plan (formerly Essential) which is $5.99/month ($59.99/year). This plan features all of the original content you'd want from the streaming service with over 40,000 episodes and movies available and limited commercial interruptions. However, it does not include your local CBS station. NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via live feeds, though.

The other plan is Paramount+ with Showtime (formerly Premium with Showtime). This plan includes over 45,000 episodes and movies ad-ree, the ability to download titles, your local CBS station, and Showtime. For more information, check out their official website.

