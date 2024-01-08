Deadpool gave the acceptance speech for the actor.

Ryan Reynolds accepted his Welcome to Wrexham Emmy award as Deadpool.

It happened this past Saturday at the event, where the documentary series won five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, US Weekly reports.

The series took home the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Plus, it was honored with Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

Ryan Reynold's iconic Deadpool Emmy acceptance speech

Reynolds didn't make an appearance at the ceremony. No worries, though — Deadpool had him covered.

The acceptance speech went as you would think it would — hilariously.

Ryan Reynolds has won his first Emmy and accepted the award as Deadpool. pic.twitter.com/b9rzt1LViZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

“Wow. Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf,” Deadpool, er — Reynolds said. “First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, bitches. I'd also like to thank The Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities.”

For support of the project, he continued.

“I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and exchange Mr. Lively promises to not fuck up my next movie,” he continued. “Lastly, The Oscars, you're on notice motherfuckers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year, the amount of work on Hugh and Ryan's face alone is at least worth a nom.”

Congrats to Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds for the win.