Published December 1, 2022

By Tim Crean · 3 min read

The Week 11 schedule kicks off with a bitter AFC East battle on Thursday Night Football between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. If you are wondering how to watch Bill-Patriots this Thursday, here is everything you need to know about getting the game on Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football

During the 2022 NFL season, you can watch Thursday Night Football, like this week’s Bills-Patriots game, on Amazon Prime Video. With your Amazon Prime subscription, you can access Prime Video and the game on the Amazon app on your smart TV, computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Additionally, Thursday Night Football will be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and via your local TV affiliate in local Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots television markets.

As for specifically how to watch Bills-Patriots this week, you can open your Amazon Prime Video app on any device and go to “Sports” and “live and upcoming events.” On Thursdays, there is also a large blue banner on the top of the page featuring the Bills and Patriots.

Clicking on that banner will take you to the TNF homepage where you can find the game, as well as the TNF Help Hub to help answer any additional questions or troubleshoot any issues with the streaming broadcast.

The Week 11 game will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots, and Amazon’s pregame coverage will start at 7:15 pm ET. The pregame show is hosted by Charissa Thompson who is alongside former NFL players like former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, and 2021 Super Bowl-winning retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels will call the Thursday Night Football game from the booth, as always, with color commentator Kirk Herbstreit who, before this season, was primarily a college football analyst. Patrolling the sidelines to bring viewers the latest nuggets from the field is sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

This AFC East matchup between the Bills and Patriots is a particularly fascinating one as the 8-3 Bills visit the 6-5 Patriots.

The Bills are currently second in the division due to a head-to-head loss to the Miami Dolphins early in the season. Buffalo is on a two-game winning streak (following a two-game losing streak in Weeks 9 and 10), but they barely squeaked by the lowly Detroit Lions last week in their Thanksgiving Day matchup.

As for the Patriots, they are in fourth place in the AFC East and also played on Thanksgiving. Last Thursday, they lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings after a tough no-touchdown call on a Hunter Henry goal-line “catch.” That loss halted a three-game winning streak by the Pats, who desperately need to win this game to stay alive in the ultra-competitive AFC playoff picture.

One interesting note to watch for in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football Bills-Patriots game. The Bills have won the last two meetings between the teams, with a 47-17 win in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 playoffs and a 33-21 victory in Week 16. In those two games, the Patriots didn’t force the Bills offense to punt once.

Can Buffalo keep that streak alive this Thursday? Follow the steps of how to watch Bills-Patriots above to tune in and find out.