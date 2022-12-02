Published December 2, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

After a tough group stage, the USMNT has progressed to the World Cup Round of 16 and will face a very strong Netherlands side on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. While the Americans have only scored two goals thus far in the tournament, they’ve looked solid defensively and will be tested by a Dutch attack headlined by Cody Gakpo, the PSV Eindhoven man who has already netted three times in Qatar and is on the doorstep of a move to a European giant in January. Finishing as runners-up behind England in Group B, the US grabbed a very important 1-0 victory in their last game over Iran to solidify themselves a place in the knockout stages. Holland meanwhile ultimately won Group A with seven points, beating Senegal and Qatar convincingly while playing to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

Most Americans will be wondering about the best way to watch their nation on Saturday. Below, we’ll lay out how to see the USMNT on television and offer a small preview for the match.

How to watch USMNT vs Netherlands

Just like all of their fixtures thus far, you can catch this game on FOX and Telemundo. It can also be live-streamed on FuboTV through a subscription. The game will kick off at 10 AM ET at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

US vs Netherlands Preview

The USMNT is at full strength Saturday after Christian Pulisic was deemed fit to play. He suffered a pelvic contusion against Iran after scoring the winner, truly putting his body on the line. Despite limited minutes at club level for Chelsea this term, Pulisic is shining on the big stage for his country, assisting their first goal and then of course finding the back of the net earlier in the week. He’s proven to be the heartbeat of the American attack. Also, captain Tyler Adams will be important against the Dutch. He’s an absolute workhorse in the middle of the park and truly does all the dirty work. His work rate in this World Cup has been absolutely phenomenal and expect him to play a key part when it comes to linking up the backline with the forwards.

The Netherlands has no injury concerns to worry about here and it’s expected that Memphis Depay should start, even though he’s dealt with fitness concerns as of late. While he’s a threat to do damage at any given moment in the final third, Gakpo is the real threat, as previously mentioned. All three of his goals were absolute class and he’ll be looking to rip apart the USMNT backline and send the Dutch through.