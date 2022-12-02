Published December 2, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The United States Men’s National Team is preparing for their Round of 16 game against the Netherlands Saturday morning. It had not been known whether or not their leader and star forward, Christian Pulisic, would be available. Pulisic was injured scoring the goal vs. Iran that pushed the U.S. into the knockout rounds. He was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. Those concerns were put to rest Friday afternoon.

Pulisic has been cleared to play and is expected to start, according to FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft.

BREAKING: Christian Pulisic will be cleared to play on Saturday against the Netherlands, per @JennyTaftpic.twitter.com/BUEv9RBcJV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

That is a big development for the U.S. Pulisic is easily the most lethal finisher on the squad. He’s had a hand in both goals the USMNT has scored thus far in the tournament, picking up an assist on Timothy Weah’s goal in the first match against Wales.

It was a bitter sweet moment Monday when Pulisic scored. The United States needed a win over Iran to advance, so a goal was essential. But he lay on the ground for numerous minutes, eventually being subbed out and helped to the locker room.

Team USA will face an ever stiffer test in the Round of 16, as the Netherlands are ranked inside FIFA’s top 10 clubs in the world. They have a number of different strikers that are playing well in the tournament, led by Cody Gapko. If the United States wants to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, they are likely going to need to find the back of the net at least once.

Christian Pulisic is clinical in the attacking third and could make a difference this game.