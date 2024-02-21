Howard University hosts the inaugural HBCU figure skating team, which will make its competition debut this weekend.

Howard University's pioneering HBCU figure skating team is set for its inaugural competition this weekend at the University of Delaware. Per WJLA, and WHUR, the team is supported by the nonprofit Diversify Ice. Diversify Ice provides mentorship and scholarships for underserved figure skaters and is assisting with the schools' program.

Toni Smith, a Howard skater, shared her love for the sport of figure skating. “So I’m from Shaker Heights Ohio, and in Shaker Heights, everyone skates. I’ve been skating since I was like 2 years old. Friday night skates was a huge deal there.”

Co-founders Cheyenne Walker and Maya James have seen the impact that the team's creation has had on the younger generation and hope that it can spark some change.

“Honestly I would really like to see other HBCUs do figure skating teams as well. Get more black and brown boys and girls on the ice, be their representation for them” James said.

Cheyenne Walker shared the feeling of the months of cooperation with the University, administration and the general student body to be able to host its first practice at the Herbert Wells Rink in College Park and to see the trajectory of the team.

“I still don’t think it’s fully hit me or I’ve processed it completely but I definitely do think it’s important to be in this space and watch how we are diversifying the sport,” said Walker.