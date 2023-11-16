Howard beat North Carolina Central 50-20, a resounding upset that shocked the HBCU football world and changed the Celebration Bowl picture.

In a surprising turn of events, Howard pulled off a huge win against North Carolina Central, with a resounding 50-20 victory. This highly anticipated match showcased the skills of two standout teams in the MEAC Conference. Earlier in the afternoon, the South Carolina State Bulldogs faced a tough loss against the Morgan State Bears, setting the stage for a pivotal moment. The result was crystal clear: either North Carolina Central would secure the MEAC Title and make it to the Celebration Bowl for the second year in a row, or Howard would come out on top, claiming first place in the conference amidst a three-way tie.

The game started off with the Bison taking an early lead when Quarterback Quinton Williams pulled off a QB sneak for a touchdown, putting the Bison ahead 7-0. Just a little later, Eden James sprinted an impressive 45 yards to score another touchdown, extending the Bison's lead to 14-0 in the second quarter. Davius Richards from North Carolina Central quickly responded with a thrilling 76-yard run to narrow the gap. But Howard didn't waste time and counterattacked with an 18-yard pass from Williams to Gavin Harris. NCCU's Brandon Codrington brought excitement to the game with an 85-yard punt return, reducing the deficit to 21-14. Just before halftime, Quinton Williams sealed the first half with a touchdown pass to Kasey Hawthorne, resulting in the Bison leading 28-14.

The second half was a game-changer for the Bison, cementing their spot as the top team in the MEAC. In the third quarter, Jarrett Hunter pulled off an incredible spin move before rushing for a touchdown, pushing the Bison's lead to 35-14. NCCU's Twan Flip Jr. managed to score the Eagles' last touchdown, but their failed two-point conversion left them with a total of 20 points. The Bison continued to dominate, with Kasey Hawthorne and Jarrett Hunter each adding another touchdown, followed by Brennan Brown completing a pass for a successful two-point conversion. That brought the Bison's lead to 50-20 and sealed their victory.

Quinton Williams had an awesome game, throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 23 of 33 passes, showing off his accuracy. The running game was on fire too, with Jarrett Hunter rushing for 115 yards and scoring two touchdowns on just 14 attempts. Eden James also contributed, gaining 101 yards and scoring a touchdown on nine attempts. Kasey Hawthorne was a star receiver, catching six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Gavin Harris added three receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.

With this victory, the Bison now claim the top spot in the MEAC, sharing it with North Carolina Central and Morgan State. They have complete control over their own destiny, needing only a win to clinch a Celebration Bowl birth.

Their upcoming game against Morgan State on November 16, 2023, will decide if they secure the MEAC title and a spot in the Celebration Bowl. NCCU still has a chance to qualify if the Bison lose and they win their game against Delaware State University. However, if the Bison lose to Morgan State and the Eagles lose to the Hornets, Morgan State will earn the Celebration Bowl spot. The final stretch of the season promises to be a wild ride.