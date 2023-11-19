Hugh Jackman gives fans a small taste of the hard work that goes into getting Wolverine-worthy for his latest outing in Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman has always gotten himself into eye-catching shape to portray Wolverine, and that continues for Deadpool 3 in a new post to social media showing the actor hard at work getting into shape post-SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jackman took to Instagram to give fans a small taste of his intense training regimen to get back into peak shape for his next outing as the adamantium-clawed mutant, according to CBR. The post shows the actor performing deadlifts with AC/DC's Thunderstruck playing over the video to tease just how much work goes into getting into Wolverine-worthy shape for Deadpool 3.

It is nothing new for Jackman, though, who has regularly gotten himself into impressive physical shape for each of his outings as Wolverine during his roughly 23-year run as the character. 2013's The Wolverine if often highlighted by fans as possibly the actor's physical peak in the role between the sheer muscle mass and definition he managed to put on for the film.

The process isn't an easy one, as Jackman has stated regularly, and requires a significant amount of time to get into that kind of shape.

“I've learned that it takes time,” Jackman told Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? earlier in 2023. “So we have six months from when I finish to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike seems to have added additional time to this training period for Jackman so as to be ready for whenever filming could resume on Deadpool 3. That said, the post shows his efforts are paying off as the actor is once again in incredible shape for what could possibly be his true final outing as Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.