WWE legend Hulk Hogan does not appear happy with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon making a movie about the “darkest period of his life.”

TMZ reports that Hogan is willing to take legal action against Affleck and Damon if they “cross the line,” as they put it. Affleck and Damon, via their Artists Equity banner, are reportedly producing a movie about Hogan's lawsuit with Gawker.

The lawsuit was filed in 2013 and received a verdict in 2016. Hogan sued the company for invasion of privacy after they posted an inappropriate video of him with the wife of a friend. TMZ notes Hogan won a $140 million verdict, which ultimately signaled the downfall of Gawker.

Sources close to Hogan said he has “no involvement whatsoever” in Killing Gawker. The former WWE Champion is “indifferent” about it. However, they added that “if the movie treads into territory that a jury already found was protected by his right to privacy, Hulk will not hesitate to pursue legal options.

They added that Hogan is “in a really good place in his life.” He has reportedly married a new wife, “become spiritual, and he's pursuing an exciting new business opportunity with his beer.” Additionally, he has been doing charitable work in Tampa. Florida, with a homeless shelter.

The Killing Gawker movie will reportedly be helmed by Gus Van Sant, who previously worked with Affleck and Damon on Good Will Hunting. Van Sant directed it based on a script co-written by Affleck and Damon, who also starred in it. Good Will Hunting received nine Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Screenplay. and Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams).

What is the Hulk Hogan movie about?

PWInsider was the first to report on the Hulk Hogan-centric movie Killing Gawker. They added that it was being “set up” by Artists Equity with Affleck and Damon producing.

Additionally, they were reportedly eyeing the lead roles of Hogan and Peter Thiel. Affleck would play the former and Damon the latter.

A script is already in place, and Van Satn's name surfaced from Jeff Snedier of The InSneider to helm the project. This would re-team the trio who were the driving forces of Good Will Hunting.

The script of Killing Gawker was written by Charles Randolph, who wrote The Big Short. It is based on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's history of making movies

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been making movies together for decades. They both appeared in Field of Dreams, School Ties, Glory Daze, and Chasing Amy together before Good Will Hunting.

After that, they would appear in Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, The Third Wheel, Jersey Girl, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and The Last Duel.

In 2023, Affleck directed Air, a movie about Nike launching the Air Jordan brand. Damon starred in it as Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck portrayed Nike founder Phil Knight.

Air was the first project from Artists Equity, the production company Affleck and Damon launched. Their other projects include Kiss the Future, a documentary about U2's iconic Sarajevo concert in 1997, and The Greatest Love Story Never Told.