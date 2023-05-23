Hulk Hogan, the legendary former wrestler, is diving into the world of CBD, THC, and mushrooms with the launch of his own brand. Teaming up with Carma HoldCo, the company behind Mike Tyson’s “Tyson Ranch 2.0” and Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip” cannabis lines, Hogan aims to share his life-changing experience with cannabidiol, TMZ shares.

Hulk Hogan Says He Feels Better Than Ever Thanks To CBD, THC Use https://t.co/pXo0ISmC3H — TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2023

At 69 years old, Hulk Hogan credits CBD and THC for making him feel better than ever. Having undergone multiple surgeries and dealing with constant pain from injuries, he sought alternatives when prescription drugs no longer provided relief. Hogan turned to CBD and witnessed a significant improvement in his overall well-being.

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt at 69 years old, I feel like I’m 25 again,” Hogan expressed during an interview on the TMZ Sports TV show. He mentioned how CBD helped with sleep, inflammation, and joint pain, surpassing the efficacy of traditional pain relievers like Tylenol, Advil, and Aleve.

Partnering with Carma, Hogan’s new venture will not only focus on CBD and THC products but also incorporate “functional mushrooms.” The brand aims to provide a safe and holistic approach to health and wellness, offering natural alternatives to conventional medications.

Chad Bronstein, Carma’s President, emphasized the logical extension of CBD usage for energy, sleep, and fitness. The collaboration with Hogan was a perfect fit, aligning their shared vision of embracing CBD’s potential benefits while avoiding the unpredictable nature of prescription drugs.

With the launch of this new brand, Hogan joins the ranks of other prominent athletes exploring the CBD and cannabis industry. Inspired by the success stories of his peers, Hogan has a determined mind to make a positive impact and provide individuals with safe and effective alternatives for managing their health.