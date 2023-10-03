Hulu has made a major decision regarding Only Murders in the Building. The Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin-led series just aired its Season 3 finale.

Luckily for fans of the series, Only Murders in the Building is coming back for a fourth season. Hulu renewed its popular show with work expected to resume now that the WGA strike has concluded.

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building released on Hulu only one year apart. Given the WGA strike, it's unclear if that was enough of an impact to stop the show's streak of yearly premieres.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 8. After a two-episode premiere, Hulu dropped an episode each week until today, October 3.

Of course, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short all reprised their roles from the previous seasons. Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd guest starred in the latest season. This time around, the gang is investigating the murder behind-the-scenes of a Broadway show.

Throughout its run, Hulu has won three Emmy Awards for Only Murders in the Building. The series has been nominated for a total of 28 Emmy Awards.

Martin Short and Steve Martin have a long-standing working relationship prior to their Hulu hit. They have previously worked on a number of different projects including SNL, Three Amigos!, and the Father of the Bride series. The two also tour together and do a comedy show. Netflix released a comedy special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, in 2018.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu now.